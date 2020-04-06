IFA Irish Farmers Association : MAJOR INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR EASTER LAMB

Log in
MAJOR INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR EASTER LAMB

04/06/2020 | 05:58am EDT

06 Apr 2020

MAJOR INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR EASTER LAMB

Sheep

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said there is a major increase in demand for lamb at retail level for Easter and this is reflected in processors actively looking for lambs from farmers this week.

He said the factory instructions to agents were 'get me everything you can get your hands on'.

Sean Dennehy said factories are paying €5.60/kg, with reports of deals at €5.70 and as high as €5.80/kg including bonuses.

He said small numbers of spring lambs were moving at €6.20 to €6.40/kg, with better deals for individual lots.

Sean Dennehy said Bord Bia have begun their Easter promotions with celebrity chefs posting online cooking demonstrations. He said to promote lamb for Easter Sunday next weekend, the following chefs will cook a lamb dish:

Tues, 7th April - Catherine Fulvio

Wed, 8th April - JP McMahon

Sun, 12th April - Neven Maguire

In addition, lamb is featuring in the Bord Bia Quality Assurance TV campaign promoting all meats.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 09:57:02 UTC
