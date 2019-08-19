IFA Irish Farmers Association : MINISTER CREED TO JOIN BEEF TALKS

19 Aug 2019 MINISTER CREED TO JOIN BEEF TALKS Brexit

, CAP, Cattle

At the conclusion of day two of the beef talks, IFA President Joe Healy said that Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has agreed to get involved directly in the talks with a view to resolving the outstanding issues, especially around the 30-month age limit.

A meeting is scheduled with Minister Creed in Backweston at 10am tomorrow morning.

Joe Healy said with Brexit just 72 days away, strong EU and Government support is urgently required for beef farmers who are in the middle of a severe income crisis. 'On Brexit, IFA made it very clear that additional EU and Government market supports and direct aid for farmers is urgently required.'

On CAP, it was agreed on the need for a fully funded CAP and to protect its share of the EU Budget, and ensure that the current level of direct payments to Irish beef farmers is protected.

On imports, Joe Healy said IFA made a major issue on the damage to the EU beef market and prices from sub-standard beef imports from outside the EU. He said it was agreed 'it should be ensured that imports which do not meet the same stringent standards as EU producers are banned'.

IFA secured a strong position for additional funding for targeted direct support for suckler cows.

It was agreed Bord Bia will develop a beef market price index model.

It was also agreed that an independent grocery regulator is required.

DAFM agreed to introduce an appeal system for carcase classification in meat plants where there is manual grading only. IFA is seeking an appeals system in all meat plants.

On insurance charges at the factories, Meat Industry Ireland confirmed that farmers can opt out of paying.

On the QPS (Quality Payment System) it was agreed Teagasc will review the price differentials on the grid in the short term and undertake a full review in the longer term.

It was also agreed on the need for greater transparency all along the beef supply chain. An independent study of price composition along the supply chain will be commissioned by DAFM.

The major issues raised by IFA at the talks included low farm incomes, the need for higher beef prices, Brexit, Sub-standard EU imports, CAP and climate action. A range of technical issues on the QPS grid, the in-spec bonus requirements, carcase classification, Market transparency, beef price index, producer organisations, insurance and live exports were also discussed.