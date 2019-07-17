Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : MINISTER'S EXCLUSION OF DAIRY FARMERS FROM 100M FUND IS UNFAIR, DISCRIMINATORY AND UNPRECEDENTED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:05am EDT

17 Jul 2019

MINISTER'S EXCLUSION OF DAIRY FARMERS FROM €100M FUND IS UNFAIR, DISCRIMINATORY AND UNPRECEDENTED

Dairy

IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan said: 'As IFA President Joe Healy stated last week, it was wrong of Agriculture Minister Creed to exclude prime beef cattle from dairy farmers from the BEAM scheme and it should be changed immediately'.

'The IFA President has spoken to the Minister about this and IFA has also lobbied other Cabinet members on the issue,' he said.

'I would add that it is it discriminatory, unfair and to the best of my knowledge, unprecedented. Minister Creed must review the scheme so that dairy farmers are treated the same as all other farmers, bearing in mind that farmers involved in other commodities or professions are eligible in the current draft,' he said.

'The scheme was meant for the genuine farmers who had lost money producing beef because of Brexit. Dairy farmers producing beef cattle have lost money on these animals during the reference period, and must be included,' Mr Phelan said.

'Quite apart from the unfairness displayed by the Minister towards an entire farming sector, I am also concerned that this sets a very dangerous precedent that anyone who genuinely cares about the sustainable development of Irish agriculture should avoid at all cost,' he concluded.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 11:04:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aSterling dives amid investor rush to hedge rise in Brexit risk
RE
07:28aSouth African subsidiary of carmaker Ford to add 1,200 jobs
RE
07:24aLondon house prices fall at fastest rate in a decade
RE
07:23aAcacia seeks stay of international arbitration against Tanzania
RE
07:23aSouth Africa's retail sales up 2.2% year/year in May
RE
07:22aFACEBOOK : to face more scrutiny from Congress on Libra
RE
07:20aFrance says Facebook's Libra not yet viable as G7 minister meet
RE
07:19aCURRENCIES : British Pound Hits Two-year Low With Brexit Pressure Unabated
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3SAGA : Hedge fund Elliott buys stake in Saga
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About