Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : NEW BEEF PRICE INDEX SHOWS IRISH FARMERS ARE DUE AN INCREASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 04:51pm EST

20 Nov 2019

NEW BEEF PRICE INDEX SHOWS IRISH FARMERS ARE DUE AN INCREASE

Cattle

IFA President Joe Healy said that the new beef price indices published by Bord Bia show that the beef market is improving and that farmers must get an immediate price increase.

The new data includes a number of elements including an index for the retail and wholesale value of beef in our main export markets and an offal index. It also compares Irish beef prices with a new 'European benchmark price for prime cattle' based on a weighted average of cattle prices in our main export markets.

'There is a clear gap of 17c/kg between the new European (prime export benchmark) price and Irish prices, which has opened up since early August. This is unacceptable,' he said.

'The new indices will provide greater transparency on cattle and beef prices and help to keep the factories honest in terms of market trends. This is the first version and I'm sure it will be further refined as we go along,' he said.

'The latest data shows that Irish farmers can now justifiably demand and expect an immediate price increase,' he said.

'The index will provide greater transparency on cattle and beef prices and keep the factories honest in terms of market trends. This is the first version and I'm sure it will be further refined as we go along,' he said.

'One of the biggest complaints of beef farmers is the lack of up-to-date information about the price of beef in our main markets. This Index will equip farmers with comprehensive details about beef price trends and arm them with market data when they are selling cattle,' he said.

The new Price Index also includes a monthly Wholesale/Retail Beef Price Index, which again shows for the month from September to October these prices across the UK and EU markets increased.

Joe Healy said the Index also includes a By Product Market Indicator, which tracks changes in the values of hides and offal. Currently this is showing a value equivalent to 29c/kg, which is up marginally from its low point in June of 25c/kg.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 21:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07pTech Down As Hopes For China Deal Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06pNRDC REPORT : EU Subsidies Lead to Forest Destruction
PU
05:06pBELLUS HEALTH : Presentation at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
PU
05:05pTreasurys Strengthen Along With Trade Concerns -- Update
DJ
05:05pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:04pFed shows little appetite for bold policy change sought by Trump
RE
05:01pWhite House handling of U.S.-Japan trade deal angers Democrats
RE
05:01pCELGENE : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments
PU
05:01pSOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL : 11/20/2019 SGB Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
05:01pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership KHOSROWSHAHI DARA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group