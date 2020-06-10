Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : PIG MARKET UPDATE 10th JUNE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 06:43am EDT

10 Jun 2020

PIG MARKET UPDATE 10th JUNE

Pigs
, Prices

At last the Irish pig market appears to have stabilised and reached the bottom of the market. Pig farmers are receiving €1.64c/kg - €1.66c/kg in all the main export plants this week. Most European pig markets also seem to have reached a position where pig farmers will no longer have to face the almost weekly scenario of price cuts.

Irish pig farmers have now taken a least a 32cent per kilo price reduction since the onset of Covid-19 in early March. This represents a cut of €26 per pig, and the reduction in value of cull sows has also been very significant. Throughput has been affected by Covis-19 in meat plants across Ireland since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, and pig factories seem to have been particularly affected. This may be due to the constant throughput and almost full capacity of the Irish pig processing sector to handle the weekly production of pigs.

IFA Pigs Chairman Tom Hogan said that he had contacted all pig processors and reported that he sent the message in very strong that the cuts have to stop. Pig farmers have taken enough pain and there is no justification for any further cuts.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aThai baht strength driven by weaker dollar, cenbank says
RE
06:51aCarmakers must overhaul production plans to hit climate goals
RE
06:45aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia, Philippines sink 2% as stimulus, coronavirus worries weigh
RE
06:43aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : PIG MARKET UPDATE 10th JUNE
PU
06:41aYield control bets increase as investors wait for Fed
RE
06:39aOECD warns of UK jobs hit with no EU deal or transition delay
RE
06:33aStocks, dollar stumble ahead of Fed
RE
06:27aStocks, dollar stumble ahead of Fed
RE
06:26aIndonesia's 2020 coal exports seen at 435 million Tonnes - energy ministry
RE
06:23aChina's new bank loans fall in May, but broader credit growth quickens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
4SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : Landlords Sue Stores for Unpaid Rent -- WSJ
5THE RESTAURANT GROUP : RESTAURANT : Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 outlets; shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group