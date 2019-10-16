IFA Irish Farmers Association : PIG MARKET UPDATE 16th OCTOBER

16 Oct 2019 PIG MARKET UPDATE 16th OCTOBER Pigs

, Prices

While the main pig processors have left official quotes stagnant this week at €1.84-€1.86c/kg, there is a noticeable improvement in the appetite from factory procurement managers and agents to compete for pigs this week.

This has lead to deals being done above quotes, with the further north you travel, the higher the price. Plenty of farmers report an increase of 2c/kg for this week's pigs. While the main European markets remain pretty stable, IFA Pigs Chairman, Tom Hogan called on all processors to give an official 4c/kg pig price increase this Friday and pay all farmers at least €1.90c/kg. He said that the Chinese market is returning some spectacular prices and this has to be returned to the farmer.