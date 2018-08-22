IFA Irish Farmers Association : PIG PRICES REMAIN BELOW 1.40c/kg

22 Aug 2018 PIG PRICES REMAIN BELOW €1.40c/kg Pigs

, Prices

Irish pig prices remained below €1.40c/kg with an average price quoted to regular suppliers of €1.38c/kg and some suppliers having to accept less than this.

While numbers of pig remain strong at over 67,000 slaughtered last week. There has been a noticeable increase in sow throughput. It is too early to read much into this yet, but decisions on production are being made by pig farmers, and unfortunately in some cases by their bank managers, as to the viability of producing high numbers of pigs. Even the most efficient pig farms are losing significant money on a daily basis, and after 9 months of near breakeven prices, there is no reserves left to support a loss-making enterprise for much longer. IFA Pigs Chairman, Tom Hogan insisted that pig factories must rise prices this Friday, and follow the German price up to €1.56c/kg

Ireland's percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 94% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing 06/08/2018.

Factory pig throughput in Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending August 11th 2018 was 53,675 head which was 12,503 head less than the previous week and 2,752 more than in the corresponding week in 2017.

Export Plants: Top prices on a flat rate basis

Sows: 55c/kg DW.

Weekly Slaughtering's Week-ending 11/08/2018:

Pigs: 53,675

Sows: 1,897

EU-27 PIGMEAT REFERENCE PRICE WK COMMENCING 06/08/18

Irish price €1.38kg

EU-27 average price €1.46kg

(Grade E pigs - 55% to 60% lean meat excluding VAT but including transport and bonuses).