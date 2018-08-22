Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : PIG PRICES REMAIN BELOW 1.40c/kg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

22 Aug 2018

PIG PRICES REMAIN BELOW €1.40c/kg

Pigs
, Prices

Irish pig prices remained below €1.40c/kg with an average price quoted to regular suppliers of €1.38c/kg and some suppliers having to accept less than this.

While numbers of pig remain strong at over 67,000 slaughtered last week. There has been a noticeable increase in sow throughput. It is too early to read much into this yet, but decisions on production are being made by pig farmers, and unfortunately in some cases by their bank managers, as to the viability of producing high numbers of pigs. Even the most efficient pig farms are losing significant money on a daily basis, and after 9 months of near breakeven prices, there is no reserves left to support a loss-making enterprise for much longer. IFA Pigs Chairman, Tom Hogan insisted that pig factories must rise prices this Friday, and follow the German price up to €1.56c/kg

Ireland's percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 94% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing 06/08/2018.

Factory pig throughput in Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending August 11th 2018 was 53,675 head which was 12,503 head less than the previous week and 2,752 more than in the corresponding week in 2017.

Export Plants: Top prices on a flat rate basis

Sows: 55c/kg DW.

Weekly Slaughtering's Week-ending 11/08/2018:

Pigs: 53,675

Sows: 1,897

EU-27 PIGMEAT REFERENCE PRICE WK COMMENCING 06/08/18

Irish price €1.38kg

EU-27 average price €1.46kg

(Grade E pigs - 55% to 60% lean meat excluding VAT but including transport and bonuses).

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 18:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10pNafta Talks Near Accord on Key Points, Mexican Official Says--Update
DJ
09:02pNASSAU COUNTY NY : Legislator Birnbaum Welcomes Local Scouting Groups to Executive & Legislative Building
PU
09:00pNafta Talks Near Accord on Key Points, Mexican Official Says--Update
DJ
08:58pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Fights For Traction Ahead Of Fed Minutes
DJ
08:52pNORTH DAKOTA WHEAT COMMISSION : Sample Collection Underway for Wheat Quality Reports
PU
08:52pMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin held talks with with the Minister of National Defence of the Philippines Delfin Lorenzana
PU
08:45pEXCLUSIVE : Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
RE
08:44pFOMC MINUTES : More hikes coming soon; trade a worry
RE
08:42pS&P flat after Fed minutes as index marks record bull run
RE
08:42pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : THIS WEEK’S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.