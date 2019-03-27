IFA Irish Farmers Association : POTATO MARKET UPDATE 26th MARCH

27 Mar 2019 POTATO MARKET UPDATE 26th MARCH Potato

There has been no change in the domestic potato market over the past week. The peeling sector continues to seek supplies and is returning between €320 to €380/t depending on variety, quality etc.

Due to saturated soils there was no planting last week but growers on some drier soils are attempting field work again this week. In the UK demand for top quality product remains strong however poorer quality samples are struggling to move with some price pressure on these lines. Due to the better cropping year in Scotland than England there is now some excess supply moving south. However, there is also export from Scotland to Holland and as ambient stock disappears, we should see the market stabilising. Planting has resumed in eastern and southern parts of the UK, however, it's very limited and in general what initially appeared to be an 'early' year for potatoes in the UK and Europe would now seem to be more 'normal'.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA