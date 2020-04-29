Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : POTATO MARKET UPDATE 29th APRIL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:28am EDT

29 Apr 2020

POTATO MARKET UPDATE 29th APRIL

Potato
, Prices

Once again, the amount of potatoes that remain in stores across Europe is a primary concern and planting strategies must be altered in some cases as a result. Market disruption continues as retail demand remains buoyant but the processing trade continues to struggle severely. The continued re-opening of some restaurants on a take-out basis is positive, however consumers are airing on the side of caution. Plantings continue with more growers finishing this week. Dry weather prevailed once again and soil is bone dry in parts of the country as a result. According to Met Éireann monthly data, it has been by far the driest April since 2017. Only 14mm of rain was recorded for the month of April at the Athenry Station.

In the U.K. the markets remain mostly unchanged, with some increased movement of chipping material. Many growers are finishing planting and others continue at pace. Dry conditions also prevail and some growers have started irrigating, especially those in the East.

Across Europe market disruption remains the key issue and the situation has not improved. Processing factories in Northern Europe remain open but at greatly reduced capacity. Buyers are concentrating on contacted supplies and there is next to no interest in free buy. Freezer stores are reported to be full of product. In the Netherlands, the government have introduced a compensation scheme. The fund totals €50 million and has been calculated on the basis of an estimated 1 million tonnes which will be funded at €50.00 p.t . These potatoes must be moved to Starch, animal feed or ethanol production but not processing. They can be exported but their end use must also not be for processing. In Belgium, it is reported that 750,000 tonnes of processing potatoes are at risk of being thrown away and the public are being advised to eat fries twice a week to alleviate the situation.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA

Low High Average
Rooster box €330 €380 €350
Rooster10 kg bag €3.30 €4.00 €3.50
Whites box €320 €370 €350
K Pinks 10kg bag €4.20 €5.00 €4.50
Golden Wonder 10kg bag €5.00 €6.00 €5.50

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:27:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40aCoronavirus savages U.S. economy in first quarter; worse still to come
RE
09:40aForm 8.3 - [Willis Towers Watson Plc]
DJ
09:32aCoronavirus savages U.S. economy in first quarter; worse still to come
RE
09:28aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : POTATO MARKET UPDATE 29th APRIL
PU
09:26aJindalee Resources Limited - QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
AQ
09:24aBritish Airways cabin crew overhaul to drive redundancies - document
RE
09:16aIndonesia's most populous province hopes to let some factories reopen soon
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aMastercard says spending stabilizing as profit beats estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
4NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : first-quarter profit plunges as coronavirus crisis starts to bite

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group