IFA Irish Farmers Association : POTATO PRICE UPDATE 4th JUNE

POTATO PRICE UPDATE 4th JUNE

06/05/2019 | 06:33am EDT

05 Jun 2019

POTATO PRICE UPDATE 4th JUNE

Potato
, Prices

Once again cooler weather for this time of year has led to increased potato consumption over the last week. Prices in the peeling market, particularly for Rooster, are holding strong. The old crop appears to be in balance with current demand. Anything that is available to sell finds a market. Recent stock survey shows that stock levels are quite low and are at a similar level to mid-July last year.

Lifting the new crop continues this week. The advantage of an early/timely finish to planting has been diminished by the dry conditions early in the season and colder night conditions. The market for the new crop is expected to develop from this week on, it is anticipated that heavy volumes will not be around until mid-July. In France the market of home-grown earlies is slowly increasing and filling the gap left by the old crop.

Across Europe, prices for the remaining 2018 crop remain firm at the higher end, these prices are sustained by continued export demand. The EU share of the global market in frozen potato products dropped to 53% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 59.7% this time last year. This is a result of the poor crop in 2018.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA

Low High Average
Rooster box €500 €520 €510
Rooster10 kg bag €5.75 €6.25 €6.00
Whites Box €500 €550 €525
Kerr Pink 10kg bag €6.00 €6.50 €6.25
Golden Wonder box €680 €720 €700

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 10:32:04 UTC
