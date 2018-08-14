IFA Irish Farmers Association : REACTION TO MILK PRICE MOVES BY CO-OPS

14 Aug 2018 IFA REACTION TO MILK PRICE MOVES BY CO-OPS Dairy

, Dairy Markets

IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan said the Lakeland price increase is welcome given the difficult conditions farmers are facing.

He noted the continued 1c support from Glanbia Co-op, but said farmers will be disappointed that Glanbia Ireland did not increase its price to reflect market returns.

'Last week's move by Kerry Co-Op to increase the price for July recognises that there is scope for processors to lift their prices.'

Tom Phelan said he expected other co-ops to follow this example and support their farmer suppliers with a much-needed cashflow boost.

'At a time when farmers continue to struggle with the weather-related events and fodder availability, co-op boards need to redouble their efforts to reflect the European market'.

Tom Phelan said while co-ops have brought forward different measures to support dairy farmers, there is no question that paying the highest milk price that market returns allow is always the best 'support' for farmers.