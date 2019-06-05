Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : SIX PRINCIPLES FOR DISTRIBUTION OF 100M BEEF FUND DISCUSSED AT IFA MEETING IN CLAREMORRIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:33am EDT

05 Jun 2019

SIX PRINCIPLES FOR DISTRIBUTION OF €100M BEEF FUND DISCUSSED AT IFA MEETING IN CLAREMORRIS

Brexit
, Cattle

At IFA's first regional information meeting in Claremorris for livestock farmers on the €100m beef fund, there was backing for the six key principles that the IFA Livestock Committee and National Council set out for the distribution of the fund.

Over 350 farmers attended last night's meeting and there was very strong support from the floor for some of the fund to go to suckler farmers. IFA President Joe Healy said that 'During a robust debate, it was clear that finishers of prime cattle and sucklers should be the priority,' he said.

'We understand that the EU Commission will circulate a draft regulation to Member States on Thursday. This will outline parameters around the distribution of the funds,' he said.

He said the clear message from Claremorris was that the €100m Brexit beef package has to be targeted to the farmers who need it most. It must take account of the farmers who incurred the beef price losses and the income situation.

The six principles are as follows:

  • For beef farmers and must be paid to beef farmers. Not for factories, factory feedlots or factory-owned cattle, agents or dealers.
  • Targeted to the farmers who incurred the losses and the sectors who need it most in terms of income.
  • Farmers who sold prime finished cattle - steers, heifers, young bulls since last Autumn, and suckler farmers.
  • Paid out quickly and directly to farmers.
  • Finished cattle sold in the marts must be included.
  • DAFM has all the data on the AIMs system to enable accurate targeting of the funds.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods said the farmers who sold prime finished cattle since last September and suckler producers are the two groups which were hit the hardest. The next meeting will take place in Kilkenny tonight (Wed)

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 10:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aVACANCY : Trade & economic affairs officer
PU
06:43aDNB : Risks to financial stability are mounting
PU
06:42aChina to encourage more private firms to do debt-to-equity swaps
RE
06:39aEU says slowing Greek reforms threaten agreed fiscal targets
RE
06:38aCANADA APPEALS WTO RULING ON U.S. LUMBER DUTIES : official
RE
06:38aEUROPEAN SEMESTER 2019 SPRING PACKAGE : Commission issues recommendations for Member States to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth
PU
06:38aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Semester 2019 Spring Package explained
PU
06:37aBank of England rings 'last orders' bell for Libor
RE
06:36aEU Commission says disciplinary procedure over Italy debt is warranted
RE
06:34aSenate Republicans Threaten to Block Trump on Mexico Tariffs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices slide on U.S. inventory build, equity rally caps losses
2SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : posts slightly higher profit, maintains forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About