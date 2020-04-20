IFA Irish Farmers Association : STRONGER LAMB TRADE DRIVEN BY RAMADAN AND RETAIL DEMAND

Log in
STRONGER LAMB TRADE DRIVEN BY RAMADAN AND RETAIL DEMAND

04/20/2020 | 10:06am EDT

20 Apr 2020

STRONGER LAMB TRADE DRIVEN BY RAMADAN AND RETAIL DEMAND

Sheep

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said the lamb trade is stronger this week, driven by increased retail demand and strong buying for Ramadan.

He said hoggets are making from €6.00 to €6.20/kg, with top prices of €6.30/kg paid.

Sean Dennehy said the spring lamb trade is also buoyant, with prices of €6.30 to €6.60/kg and top prices of €6.70/kg paid this week.

'Both factories and wholesalers are very active for stock and supplies remain tight. Lamb is moving well at retail level and the Ramadan festival is giving it an additional boost,' he said.

The IFA sheep farmers leader said farmers should select their lambs carefully and move numbers as they become fit.

He said ewes are making from €2.60 to €2.70/kg, with top prices of €2.80 paid.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 14:05:07 UTC
