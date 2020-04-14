Log in
IFA Irish Farmers Association : SURVEY SHOWS THE VALUE OF SHOPPING AROUND FOR SILAGE WRAP AS PRICE VARIES

04/14/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

14 Apr 2020

IFA SURVEY SHOWS THE VALUE OF SHOPPING AROUND FOR SILAGE WRAP AS PRICE VARIES

Environment & Rural Affairs
, Inputs

IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Chairman Paul O'Brien has encouraged farmers to push for the keenest prices when buying farm inputs this spring.

'Commodity prices continue to come under pressure. Therefore, it's important that all farmers ensure they get value when buying farm inputs.'

IFA has just completed a survey of the cost of silage wrap and found that the average cost per roll was €63. However, farmers in County Longford reported that they are paying €70 per roll, while farmers in County Cork were paying just under €59.

Paul O'Brien added, 'The results of this survey should be used by all farmers to negotiate competitive prices for their bale wrap this year. Keener pay-on-the-day terms should also be provided by suppliers'.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 16:47:01 UTC
