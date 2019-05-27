Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : TAKE BEEF OFF THE TABLE IN EU MERCOSUR NEGOTIATIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 06:34am EDT

27 May 2019

TAKE BEEF OFF THE TABLE IN EU MERCOSUR NEGOTIATIONS

Cattle
, IFA in Brussels

The Irish Farmers' Association has demanded that EU Trade Commissioner Cecelia Malmstrom take beef off the table in the EU/Mercosur negotiations.

IFA President Joe Healy said in light of the untold potential damage of Brexit to the Irish and European beef sector, there is no way the EU Commission can propose to advance a Mercosur negotiation which involves a major increase in beef imports.

'Such a deal would be sabotage and a sell-out of the European Union beef and livestock sector.'

Joe Healy called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to make it clear to President Juncker and the EU Commission that Ireland will not ratify any deal which undermines the interests of Irish farmers and inflicts major damage on our €3bn beef and livestock sector.

Ireland must stand and insist that Europe rejects beef imports which fail to meet key standards on traceability, food safety and the environment.

Joe Healy said any attempt to try and agree a quick deal on Mercosur in the current political vacuum in the EU, following the European Parliament elections and before the next Commission is ratified, must be blocked, as it would be a complete breach of trust.

Joe Healy said 'Brazil have a wilful disregard for environmental concerns, having said they do not accept the Paris Accord and increased beef exports are responsible for major deforestation in the Amazon'.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:01aNETCOINS : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Netcoins Inc. Cryptocurrency Operations to BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.
AQ
07:59aTrade war has limited impact on China financial markets - regulator
RE
07:56aFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to tackle car sector challenges
RE
07:53aOil rises to $69 as Mideast tension and supply cuts offset trade concerns
RE
07:51aFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to tackle car sector challenges
RE
07:47aAUTO INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION : mega-mergers and alliances
RE
07:29aZimbabwe exporters keeping $900 mln in offshore banks - treasury official
RE
07:21aChina's Baoshang Bank takeover raises contagion fears
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
2DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : PSA shares fall as Fiat proposes merger to rival Renault
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war - Fitch
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google to invest euros in new data center in Finland

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About