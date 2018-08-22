Log in
IFA Irish Farmers Association : THIS WEEK’S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES

08/22/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

22 Aug 2018

THIS WEEK'S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES

Cattle
, Prices

Have a look at the prices paid for steers, heifers and cows this week as quoted or paid to IFA members.

  • Steer base €3.90/3.95/kg.
  • Heifers €4.00/kg.
  • Young Bulls R/U €3.90 - 4.10/kg.
  • Cows €3.00/3.65/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dunbia 390 400 290 - 350
Kepak Athleague 390 400 290 - 350
Moyvalley Meats 390 400 290 - 350
Euro Farm Foods 390 400 290 - 350
ABP Clones 390 400
Slaney Foods 390 400 290 - 350
Kepak Kilbeggan 390 400
Liffey Meats 390 400 290 - 350
Kildare Chilling 390 400 290 - 350
Dawn Ballyhaunis 390 400 290 - 350
Ashbourne Meats 390 400 290 - 360
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 390 400 290 - 350
Charleville Foods 390 400 290 - 350
Kepak Watergrasshill 390 400 290 - 350
ABP Bandon 390 400 290 - 350
ABP Cahir 390 400 290 - 350
ABP Waterford 390 400 290 - 350
Dawn Grannagh 390 400 290 - 350
ABP Nenagh 390 400 290 - 350

Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 18:41:04 UTC
