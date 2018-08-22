IFA Irish Farmers Association : THIS WEEK’S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES

22 Aug 2018 THIS WEEK'S FACTORY CATTLE PRICES Cattle

, Prices

Have a look at the prices paid for steers, heifers and cows this week as quoted or paid to IFA members.

Steer base €3.90/3.95/kg.

Heifers €4.00/kg.

Young Bulls R/U €3.90 - 4.10/kg.

Cows €3.00/3.65/kg.

In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.

FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG Steers Heifers Cows Dunbia 390 400 290 - 350 Kepak Athleague 390 400 290 - 350 Moyvalley Meats 390 400 290 - 350 Euro Farm Foods 390 400 290 - 350 ABP Clones 390 400 Slaney Foods 390 400 290 - 350 Kepak Kilbeggan 390 400 Liffey Meats 390 400 290 - 350 Kildare Chilling 390 400 290 - 350 Dawn Ballyhaunis 390 400 290 - 350 Ashbourne Meats 390 400 290 - 360 Meadowmeats Rathdowney 390 400 290 - 350 Charleville Foods 390 400 290 - 350 Kepak Watergrasshill 390 400 290 - 350 ABP Bandon 390 400 290 - 350 ABP Cahir 390 400 290 - 350 ABP Waterford 390 400 290 - 350 Dawn Grannagh 390 400 290 - 350 ABP Nenagh 390 400 290 - 350

Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle.