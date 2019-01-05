IFA Irish Farmers Association : VETERINARY IRELAND MUST GET BACK AROUND THE TABLE WITH THE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE

05 Jan 2019 VETERINARY IRELAND MUST GET BACK AROUND THE TABLE WITH THE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE Cattle

, Pigs

IFA has called on Veterinary Ireland to cease their disruption of meat factories and to re-enter talks with the Department of Agriculture.

The problem is now most acute in pig factories. IFA understands that the organised disruption by vets in factories will result in the slaughtering of cull sows being stopped from next week. There will be further implications the following week if the matter is not resolved.

'It is totally unacceptable that farmers are being used as a pawn in a chess game between Veterinary Ireland and the Minister for Agriculture,' he said.