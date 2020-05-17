Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : WELCOMES RESOLUTION TO ALGERIAN EXPORT IMPASSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 03:26pm BST

17 May 2020

IFA WELCOMES RESOLUTION TO ALGERIAN EXPORT IMPASSE

Cattle

IFA President Tim Cullinan has welcomed the resolution of the operational issues which delayed the export of cattle to Algeria.

'It would have been a spectacular own goal if this ship had not left Ireland with cattle,' he said.

'It's disappointing that we had these issues, but I welcome the fact they have now been resolved,' he said.

'Live exports provide vital competition to the factories in Ireland and it is crucial they remain a top priority,' he said.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said it's important the loading and operations at the port go smoothly next week and that we don't see any of the delays that occurred before the previous sailing.

'It's also important the farmers are paid on the day for the cattle they deliver. We understand that commitments have been given in this regard, but farmers need to be clear what the precise arrangements are,' he concluded.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 14:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aFed's Powell says full economic recovery will likely require coronavirus vaccine - CBS
RE
11:21aPELOSI SEES NEGOTIATIONS ON NEW $3 TRILLION CORONAVIRUS LEGISLATION : Cbs
RE
11:06aEmirates Group planning to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak - Bloomberg News
RE
10:26aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Welcomes resolution to algerian export impasse
PU
10:15aIndia's Coronavirus Crisis Spurs a New Look at Self-Reliance
DJ
10:14a'Big, philosophical difference' in Brexit talks - UK minister
RE
09:46aPoint of Sale (POS) and Payment Systems Statistics for April 2020 (May 12th, 2020)
PU
09:46aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (May 11th, 2020)
PU
09:16aAustralia says China ignores calls to ease trade tension
RE
09:00aAustralia's got beef with China over trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei
2CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
3MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan
5MODERNA, INC. : Coronavirus Vaccine Frontrunners Emerge, Rollouts Weighed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group