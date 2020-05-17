IFA Irish Farmers Association : WELCOMES RESOLUTION TO ALGERIAN EXPORT IMPASSE

17 May 2020 IFA WELCOMES RESOLUTION TO ALGERIAN EXPORT IMPASSE Cattle

IFA President Tim Cullinan has welcomed the resolution of the operational issues which delayed the export of cattle to Algeria.

'It would have been a spectacular own goal if this ship had not left Ireland with cattle,' he said.

'It's disappointing that we had these issues, but I welcome the fact they have now been resolved,' he said.

'Live exports provide vital competition to the factories in Ireland and it is crucial they remain a top priority,' he said.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said it's important the loading and operations at the port go smoothly next week and that we don't see any of the delays that occurred before the previous sailing.

'It's also important the farmers are paid on the day for the cattle they deliver. We understand that commitments have been given in this regard, but farmers need to be clear what the precise arrangements are,' he concluded.