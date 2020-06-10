Log in
IFA POTATO STOCK SURVEY 10th JUNE

06/10/2020 | 11:58am EDT

10 Jun 2020

IFA POTATO STOCK SURVEY 10th JUNE

Potato
, Prices

The latest potato stocks survey figures reveal that there were 30,000 tonnes of rooster as on 31st May 2020 which is on a par with last season but considerably lower than previous years.

The amounts of other varieties are marginal at this point.

It is predicted with this amount of stock in store at the end of May, there should be enough to supply the market until mid-August, similar to last year. Another factor that needs to be taken into account at this stage is the current market situation. The retail market still remains 15 to 20% above normal, however, the food service has been significantly reduced over the past three months, and although more outlets are opening it will take some time to restore sectorial balance.

Drought conditions are also a key concern. Moisture deficits are higher than at this stage in 2018, particularly in the East and North East where 50% of the potato crop is grown. If this continues, demand and prices will increase for old season as the year progresses.

Potato Stocks May 2019 (tonnes) May 2020(tonnes)
Rooster 25,926 30,000
Kerr Pinks 880 650
GW 110 250
Whites 2515 1600
Total 29,431 32,500

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 15:57:02 UTC
