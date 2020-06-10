10 Jun 2020 IFA POTATO STOCK SURVEY 10th JUNE Potato

, Prices

The latest potato stocks survey figures reveal that there were 30,000 tonnes of rooster as on 31st May 2020 which is on a par with last season but considerably lower than previous years.

The amounts of other varieties are marginal at this point.

It is predicted with this amount of stock in store at the end of May, there should be enough to supply the market until mid-August, similar to last year. Another factor that needs to be taken into account at this stage is the current market situation. The retail market still remains 15 to 20% above normal, however, the food service has been significantly reduced over the past three months, and although more outlets are opening it will take some time to restore sectorial balance.

Drought conditions are also a key concern. Moisture deficits are higher than at this stage in 2018, particularly in the East and North East where 50% of the potato crop is grown. If this continues, demand and prices will increase for old season as the year progresses.