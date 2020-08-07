IFALPA Global Pilots on Air India Express Flight IX-1344

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) is closely monitoring the developments related to today’s accident of Air India Express Flight IX-1344, a Boeing 737-800 that overran runway 10 upon landing at Kozhikode International airport in India, and continued down a high slope, breaking into several parts.

Our thoughts are with the families of the pilots, crew members, and passengers who lost their lives aboard the aircraft. We send support and wishes to all the survivors, many of them injured and in hospital in critical condition.

Whilst the emergency and recovery efforts are still taking place, IFALPA stresses the need to avoid speculation and theories as to the circumstances of this accident. The Federation has reached out to its local Member Association, the Air Line Pilots’ Association-India (ALPA-India) and will offer its technical expertise to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India in order to help gather facts and any other safety and security information which may be pertinent to this tragic event.

For information please contact Emily Bitting, IFALPA Senior Communications Specialist

