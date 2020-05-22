Log in
IFALPA: Global Pilots on Pakistan International Airlines Flight PK-8303

05/22/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) is closely monitoring the developments related to this morning’s tragedy of PIA Flight PK-8303, an Airbus A320 that came down in a residential area while attempting to land at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan.

Our thoughts are with the families of the passengers and crew members who were onboard the aircraft.

Whilst the emergency and recovery efforts are taking place, IFALPA stresses the need to avoid speculation and theories as to what happened to the aircraft. The Federation has reached out to the Pakistan Air Line Pilots’ Association and will offer its expertise to the relevant Accident Investigation Bodies in order to help gather facts and any other safety and security information which may be pertinent to this event.

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members

©2020 The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations. This publication is for information purposes only. This publication may not be offered for sale or used commercially. All reprints must credit IFALPA.


© Business Wire 2020
