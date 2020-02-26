IFALPA Postpones Singapore Conference

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus a “global health emergency”. The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) has been closely monitoring the development of the outbreak in Asia in consideration of the Annual IFALPA Conference to be held in Singapore at the beginning of April. The IFALPA Executive Board has thoroughly assessed the situation, considering the latest information from the WHO, the Ministry of Health Singapore (MOH), and several other sources.

In consultation with ALPA-Singapore, we have made the decision to abstain from holding this year’s IFALPA Annual Conference in Singapore as earlier planned, out of caution for our Conference participants.

Instead, in 2020, IFALPA will hold a Special Conference in Amsterdam, which will be shortened to two days, concentrating Conference business on the constitutional requirements, pending decisions, and elections.

The IFALPA Annual Conference in Singapore will now be held in 2022. IFALPA extends sincere appreciation and thanks to ALPA-Singapore and the Singapore authorities for their strong support in planning the Conference. We are confident that the aviation industry will overcome the challenges from COVID-19 and look forward to Singapore hosting the global community of pilot associations leadership in 2022.

