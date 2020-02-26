Log in
IFALPA Postpones Singapore Conference

02/26/2020 | 12:21pm EST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus a “global health emergency”. The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) has been closely monitoring the development of the outbreak in Asia in consideration of the Annual IFALPA Conference to be held in Singapore at the beginning of April. The IFALPA Executive Board has thoroughly assessed the situation, considering the latest information from the WHO, the Ministry of Health Singapore (MOH), and several other sources.

In consultation with ALPA-Singapore, we have made the decision to abstain from holding this year’s IFALPA Annual Conference in Singapore as earlier planned, out of caution for our Conference participants.

Instead, in 2020, IFALPA will hold a Special Conference in Amsterdam, which will be shortened to two days, concentrating Conference business on the constitutional requirements, pending decisions, and elections.

The IFALPA Annual Conference in Singapore will now be held in 2022. IFALPA extends sincere appreciation and thanks to ALPA-Singapore and the Singapore authorities for their strong support in planning the Conference. We are confident that the aviation industry will overcome the challenges from COVID-19 and look forward to Singapore hosting the global community of pilot associations leadership in 2022.

For information please contact Emily Bitting, IFALPA Senior Communications Specialist, emilybitting@ifalpa.org, +1 514 419 1191 ext. 228

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members

©2020The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations. This publication is for information purposes only. This publication may not be offered for sale or used commercially. All reprints must credit IFALPA.


© Business Wire 2020
