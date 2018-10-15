IFC and Alipay Announce 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion Programme to Inspire Technology Leaders in Emerging Markets

International Financial Corporation (“IFC”), a member of the World Bank
Group, and Ant Financial Services Group (“Ant Financial”), the world’s
leading tech company and the operator of Alipay, jointly announced the
10x1000 Tech for Inclusion programme at the 2018 Annual Meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.
The initiative will include a comprehensive programme that embraces
interactivity and the exchange of ideas to provide training to 10,000
tech experts in emerging markets from both public and private sectors
over the next 10 years.
Alibaba Group founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma said that the
programme aims to build an interactive and open platform to increase
support for tech leaders and skilled individuals who are working to
alleviate poverty and make basic financial services more broadly
accessible in Indonesia, which will be the first stop of the programme
within emerging markets.
“I believe that investing in people is investing for the future.
Cultivating talent is one of the most significant things the Alibaba
ecosystem can do. My hope is that emerging markets will benefit from the
individuals that are nurtured under this new 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion
programme and be able to embrace a brighter future through the digital
economy,” said Ma, who is an adviser to the Indonesian government
steering committee for e-commerce.
The 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion programme will seek support from local
public and private sector partners in emerging markets. A series of
Techfin workshops will be held across China and various countries. The
workshops will aim to inspire tech leaders and local talent to become
“drivers for change” in the digital era, promoting technology inclusion
and global sustainability.
“Technology offers the largest dividend of the digital era bringing
unprecedented opportunities for financial inclusion,” said Eric Jing,
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ant Financial.
“Individuals with talent in technology are the drivers for change who
can inspire innovation that will lead to a better collective future. Now
is the time for Alipay to share its knowledge and experience in digital
financial services to broaden the tech communities and ecosystem within
emerging markets.”
IFC and Ant Financial have partnered on initiatives to extend
micro-credits to small- and women-owned businesses in China and over the
past year have driven collaboration on inclusive digital finance, green
digital finance and business-environment enhancement. In 2016, Ant
Financial signed onto the World Bank Group Universal Financial Access
2020 goal and committed to increasing access to financial services for
100 million underserved individuals.
Philippe Le Houérou, IFC CEO, said, “Digital finance is transforming the
financial landscape, creating new markets, empowering consumers and
putting banking in the hands of unreached millions worldwide for the
first time. The joint programme will further deepen knowledge and create
new opportunities for digital financial services to expand financial
access and improve lives.”
About Ant Financial
Ant Financial Services Group is dedicated to using technology to bring
the world equal opportunities. Our technologies, including blockchain,
artificial intelligence, security, Internet of Things and computing,
empower us and our ecosystem partners to serve the unbanked and
underbanked, bringing more secure, transparent, cost-effective and
inclusive financial services to individuals and SMEs worldwide. Ant
Financial has formed international partnerships with global strategic
partners to serve local users in those markets, and we serve Chinese
travelers overseas by connecting Alipay with online and offline
merchants in popular destinations. By the end of March 2018, together
with its local partners, Ant Financial served 870 million users
worldwide. Brands under Ant Financial Services Group include Alipay, Ant
Fortune, Zhima Credit, MYbank and Ant Financial Cloud.
About Alipay
Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world’s largest
mobile and online payment platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay currently
works with over 200 domestic financial institution partners. Over the
years, Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler.
Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility
bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management
products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments,
Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside
of China. Alipay’s in-store payment service covers over 40 countries and
regions across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported
in 29 countries and regions. Alipay works with over 250 overseas
financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable
cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas
customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay
currently supports 27 currencies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005069/en/