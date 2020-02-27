IFM Announces Headlining Speakers for 2020 Annual International Conference (AIC)

The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) today announced the panel of speakers who will headline IFM’s 2020 Annual International Conference (AIC): Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices in Functional Medicine. AIC 2020 will cover emerging sciences from a wide range of medical topics, including chronobiology, smart devices, fasting and ketosis, planetary ecology, and toxicology. Functional Medicine thought leaders and leading researchers will explore the latest medical research and translate these new findings into valid, safe and effective treatments for the patients who need them most.

“It’s an exciting and critical time in Functional Medicine as the concepts we advance today will be incorporated into patient care in the future,” said Robert Luby, MD, Director of Medical Education at IFM. “These important presentations and discussions will shine a bright light on the latest clinical advancements that are transforming medical practices and patient outcomes.”

A complete list of presenters can be found here. Some of the plenary speakers and topics to be covered at the 2020 AIC include the following:

Jeffrey Bland, PhD: “Assessing Function: Tools, Targets, and Treatments”

Jason Fung, MD: “A New Paradigm of Insulin Resistance”

Lara Mangravite, PhD: “Open Science, Smart Devices, and Tracking Health”

Satchin Panda, PhD: “Why Timing Matters: Circadian Rhythms and Chronobiology”

Susan Prescott, MD, PhD: “Dysbiotic Drift and the Modern Health Crisis: Ecological Approaches for People, Place, and Planet”

“We have assembled an impressive panel of preeminent educators to bring forward the most important recent advances in Functional Medicine,” said Amy R. Mack, CEO of IFM. “I am thrilled for the Functional Medicine community to come together and for these experts to share how to apply this state-of-the-science research in clinical practice. Providing practitioners with safe, valid and effective therapeutic approaches to wellness is critical to the advancement of health care worldwide.”

Registration for the event is now open. Attendees may reserve special IFM rates at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, AZ, while they last. Go to ifm.org/aic for the latest information on speakers and events at AIC 2020.

About IFM

The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is the global leader in Functional Medicine and a collaborator in the transformation of health care. IFM is a non-profit organization that believes Functional Medicine can help every individual reach their full potential for health and well-being. Founded in 1991 and dedicated to the widespread adoption of Functional Medicine, IFM works to advance education and training, clinical patient care, research, and outcomes in Functional Medicine worldwide. To date, IFM has educated over 16,000 practitioners from 70 countries. For more information about IFM, please visit IFM.org.

About Functional Medicine

Functional Medicine determines how and why illness occurs and restores health by addressing the root causes of disease for each individual. The Functional Medicine model is an individualized, patient-centered, science-based approach that empowers patients and practitioners to work together to address the underlying causes of disease and promote optimal wellness.

