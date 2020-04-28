IFM's 2020 Annual International Conference Shifts to Interactive Online Experience

Focusing on Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices at a Critical Time in Health Care

The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) announced today that the 2020 Annual International Conference (AIC), Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices in Functional Medicine, has been re-envisioned as a two-day online experience, happening June 12-13, 2020. As always, this conference will present a carefully curated slate of the latest advances in medical research and the clinical opportunities that this research provides. AIC 2020 comes at a pivotal time for the Functional Medicine community to come together and share information and best practices that will benefit patients and clinicians alike.

“The AIC 2020 slate of presenters is perfectly aligned with topics relevant to the current state of the world,” says Amy R. Mack, CEO of IFM. “Highlighting the increased relevance of Functional Medicine to the transformation of health care, this year’s speakers will present the latest Functional Medicine clinical recommendations for those suffering from chronic disease, the population most at risk in the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaker content throughout the two-day event will explore safe, valid, and effective interventions designed to prevent system imbalances and restore and maintain optimal health, significantly reducing the vulnerabilities plaguing today’s society.”

The 2020 AIC online experience will provide the same level of rigorous content as the in-person AIC. Although the delivery of the content is different, this conference will provide an interactive, content-rich experience. IFM is developing innovative ways to create an engaging environment to allow attendees to connect with each other as well as the panel of expert presenters, including question and answer sessions and live chat options, among other features.

IFM has announced some of the featured speakers, including several well-known experts who will present on highly relevant clinical topics, including how Functional Medicine can help the most vulnerable populations, from prevention to intervention and beyond. Speakers currently scheduled to appear include:

Tracy Gaudet, MD : Transforming Health Care

: Transforming Health Care Mark Hyman, MD : Food Fix: The True Cost of Food

: Food Fix: The True Cost of Food Patrick Hanaway, MD : Systems Biology and the Journey Into Uncertainty

: Systems Biology and the Journey Into Uncertainty Jeffrey Bland, PhD : Assessing Function: Tools, Targets, and Treatments

: Assessing Function: Tools, Targets, and Treatments Jason Fung, MD : A New Paradigm of Insulin Resistance

: A New Paradigm of Insulin Resistance Susan Prescott, MD, PhD : Dysbiotic Drift and the Modern Health Crisis

: Dysbiotic Drift and the Modern Health Crisis Lara Mangravite, PhD : Open Science, Smart Devices, and Tracking Health

: Open Science, Smart Devices, and Tracking Health Satchidananda Panda, PhD : Why Timing Matters: Circadian Rhythms and Chronobiology

: Why Timing Matters: Circadian Rhythms and Chronobiology Joe Pizzorno, ND: New Perspectives on the Exposome

Registration for this event is now open. Sign up to receive the latest updates on speakers and events for the AIC 2020 online experience.

About IFM

The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is the global leader in Functional Medicine and a collaborator in the transformation of health care. IFM is a nonprofit organization that believes Functional Medicine can help every individual reach their full potential for health and well-being. Founded in 1991 and dedicated to the widespread adoption of Functional Medicine, IFM works to advance education and training, clinical patient care, research, and outcomes in Functional Medicine worldwide. To date, IFM has educated over 16,000 practitioners from 70 countries. For more information about IFM, please visit IFM.org.

About Functional Medicine

Functional Medicine determines how and why illness occurs and restores health by addressing the root causes of disease for each individual. The Functional Medicine model is an individualized, patient-centered, science-based approach that empowers patients and practitioners to work together to address the underlying causes of disease and promote optimal wellness.

