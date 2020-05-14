IFOAM Organics International e : CIAO and IFOAM – Organics International sign a framework agreement

The Inter-American Commission on Organic Agriculture (CIAO) and IFOAM - Organics International recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on projects and actions related to the promotion and implementation of sustainable organic practices, organic certification and rural development, amongst others.

The current mobility restrictions across the globe were not an obstacle to uniting and celebrating a signing ceremony between the two organizations. In a virtual meeting hosted by Graciela Lacaze, Organic Agriculture Specialist from the ICCA (Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture) the Presidents of both organizations signed live their commitment to a common cause.

Rommel Betancourt, CIAO's President, commented on the importance of promoting healthy nourishing practices among consumers and producers: 'this agreement with IFOAM - Organics International will allow us to take more efficient decisions to strengthen our resources and link common activities which will eventually lead to strengthening both organizations', he affirmed.

Peggy Miars, President of IFOAM - Organics International, also saw in this common initiative an opportunity to increase the impact of the organic sector in the region: 'Now, more than ever, we need to collaborate together and achieve common goals. This is our chance to increase organic operations through common projects with the CIAO. We should integrate the Organic Principles in them', she concluded.

The MoU seeks to strengthen the collaboration between both organizations, specifically to:

Promote certified organic, ecological or biological agriculture or stock farming.

Increase the knowledge and dissemination of activities such as presentations, seminars, workshops, forums and conferences.

Disseminate actions designed to foster sustainable development, the protection of the environment and consumption of ecological foods.

Participate in services with the objectives of both parties.

In the upcoming months, the first activities between both organizations will start to flourish and we will keep you updated on how they help the organic sector thrive.

Contact

Inter-American Commission on Organic Agriculture (CIAO)

communications [at] ifoam.bio (subject: About%20MoU%20with%20CIAO) (IFOAM - Organics International. Communications Department)