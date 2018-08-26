IFP Inkatha Freedom Party : welcomes DTI commitment to study Cannabis use

The IFP welcomes Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Rob Davies, commitment to study benefits of the commercialisation of hemp farming in the country.

Minister Davies in a response to a parliamentary question by Narend Singh MP on the matter stated that 'the outcomes of this study will determine a way forward in terms of industrialising this sector in South Africa.'

We are pleased that our championing of the commercialisation of hemp and medical innovation in regards to medicinal cannabis have been heard by government. These efforts however cannot be championed without any timeline. I will submit further questions to the Minister and request a meeting with him to ensure us fast-track the process.

The IFP believes that the socio-economic benefits of the commercialisation of hemp farming in the country must be unpacked, studied and piloted by the relevant National Departments of Health and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Our country right now, more than ever requires government to do all it can to create a favourable commercial environment whereby we are able to create more jobs and get our country back to work.

The IFP over the coming months will be engaged with sector specialists and other organisations to aid us in our plan to create more jobs for South Africa.

