Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance Projects Stretching into 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Implementation Proves Challenging, but Silver Lining Emerges as Organisations Realise Benefits After Adoption

The majority of ANZ and APAC companies will still be working towards full compliance with the IFRS 16 lease accounting standards well into 2020, according to a new poll released by LeaseAccelerator, the pioneer in the Enterprise Lease Accounting software market, and RGP, a multinational business consulting firm.

Conducted with 163 executives from Australia, New Zealand and the wider APAC region, the poll results showed that more than 50% of organisations were still working on compliance for the new standards which began to take effect at the beginning of 2019. Organisations are finding data collation and discount rate determination equally cited as the biggest areas of concern.

Looking past the compliance phase, respondents said they expected simplified budgeting, forecasting and planning for future lease expenses to be a key benefit as a result of the enhanced systems and controls being implemented to meet IFRS 16 requirements.

LeaseAccelerator’s CEO, Michael Keeler, said the benefits of IFRS 16 were being realised by companies who had fulfilled the compliance requirements and now enjoy higher levels of visibility and automation from their lease portfolio.

“We call it the silver lining,” he said. “It’s not just about compliance with the new financial reporting requirements – it’s about efficiency and savings from stronger systems, processes, and controls for the lease portfolio.”

Sebastien Normand, VP Revenue and Country Lead Australia, RGP said the key to success was cross-functional cooperation and good communication.

“This change impacts the whole organisation and requires lots of communication between accounting, procurement, real estate and operations functions,” he said. “Once implementation is done, the next step is to have a clear process in place to ensure continuity, and accurate and up to date information managed by people who are strongly engaged.”

A webinar with pointers for organisations still grappling with IFRS 16, as well as those looking at day two and beyond, is available at https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com/webinar-ifrs-16-are-we-there-yet-yes-we-are/. Featuring Sebastien Normand, Michael Keeler, and LeaseAccelerator’s VP Solution Consulting Michelle Laybutt, the webinar gives useful guidelines and case studies on maximising the return on investment in IFRS 16 compliance.

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading SaaS solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the current and new lease accounting standards. Using LeaseAccelerator’s proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all categories of leases including real estate, fleet, IT and other equipment at an asset-level. On average, LeaseAccelerator’s Lease Sourcing and Management applications generate savings of 17 percent on equipment leasing costs with smarter procurement and end-of-term management. Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com.au.

About RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients, we specialise in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of Business Transformation, Governance, Risk and Compliance and Technology and Digital Innovation. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners’ success. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pAMAZON COM : Introduces 'Plug and Play' AI Tools -- Update
DJ
03:49pTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Selected as Launch Partner of New Service from Amazon Web Services
BU
03:48pGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Depositato ricorso di 7Pixel Srl nei confronti di Google LLC per la determinazione del danno causato dalla condotta anti-concorrenziale accertata dalla Commissione europea in data 27 giugno 2017
PU
03:46pBMW of North America Reports November 2019 U.S. Sales.
BU
03:46pPSI Services Acquires Caliper, Grows Talent Management Roster With Leaders in Assessing and Developing High Performing Sales Teams
BU
03:45pProminent Public Finance Attorney Tony Solimine Joins Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
PR
03:44pShell, Mitsubishi, Trafigura present bids for Ecuador oil contract - minister
RE
03:43pINTUITIVE SURGICAL : HUD Continues Support for Fifteen States and Four U.S. Territories Recovering from Major Disasters
PU
03:43pATLANTICA TENDER DRILLING : ATDL) Update on Merger with Energy Drilling Company news
PU
03:43pBIOCERES : Form424B3
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group