IFT Institute of Food Technologists : Cargill reduces 2.5 million lb of plastic in vegetable oil packaging

Cargill has reduced the amount of plastic it uses for its vegetable oil bottles and containers by more than 2.5 million lb globally. These plastic reductions are removing nearly 2,900 metric tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) per year from the atmosphere, which is equivalent to removing 616 cars from the road.

'Plastic packaging is a growing concern for many of our customers and consumers because of plastic waste pollution and the environmental impact of producing plastic,' said Tai Ullmann, global sustainability manager for Cargill's edible oils business. 'Using less plastic in the packaging used for our vegetable oils helps customers who have set goals around plastic reduction or recyclability, as well as reducing GHGs.'

North America: Cargill has eliminated 930,000 lb of plastic usage in packaging a year due to its investments in new bottling line technology; as well as retrofitting existing equipment and improving processes at its crush and refinery facilities. As a result, approximately 1,219 metric tons of GHGs per year have been reduced from the atmosphere. In addition, the company now uses 100% recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic for packaging in its three new bottling lines.

Asia Pacific: Cargill's popular edible oil brands in India-Gemini, Sweekar, and NatureFresh-cut approximately 25% of the plastic used for select packages, eliminating 562,000 lb of plastic usage in packaging in 2018. This resulted in removing 504 metric tons of GHGs per year from the atmosphere. In addition, the company is cutting down on the amount of raw plastic used across all platforms and products. For example, Cargill worked with Dow Chemical to reformulate its plastic material, making 90% of its plastic packaging recyclable. It has a goal of using 100% recyclable packaging for Gemini, Sweekar, and NatureFresh brands by the end of 2020.

South America: Cargill's soybean oil brand in Brazil, Liza, has reduced the amount of plastic in its 900-mL bottles of vegetable oil from 17.7 g to 16.7 g, which eliminates 355,000 lb of plastic used in packaging in a year. This results in 390 metric tons of GHGs removed from the atmosphere each year.

