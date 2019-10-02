Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFT Institute of Food Technologists : Cargill reduces 2.5 million lb of plastic in vegetable oil packaging

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Cargill has reduced the amount of plastic it uses for its vegetable oil bottles and containers by more than 2.5 million lb globally. These plastic reductions are removing nearly 2,900 metric tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) per year from the atmosphere, which is equivalent to removing 616 cars from the road.

'Plastic packaging is a growing concern for many of our customers and consumers because of plastic waste pollution and the environmental impact of producing plastic,' said Tai Ullmann, global sustainability manager for Cargill's edible oils business. 'Using less plastic in the packaging used for our vegetable oils helps customers who have set goals around plastic reduction or recyclability, as well as reducing GHGs.'

North America: Cargill has eliminated 930,000 lb of plastic usage in packaging a year due to its investments in new bottling line technology; as well as retrofitting existing equipment and improving processes at its crush and refinery facilities. As a result, approximately 1,219 metric tons of GHGs per year have been reduced from the atmosphere. In addition, the company now uses 100% recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic for packaging in its three new bottling lines.

Asia Pacific: Cargill's popular edible oil brands in India-Gemini, Sweekar, and NatureFresh-cut approximately 25% of the plastic used for select packages, eliminating 562,000 lb of plastic usage in packaging in 2018. This resulted in removing 504 metric tons of GHGs per year from the atmosphere. In addition, the company is cutting down on the amount of raw plastic used across all platforms and products. For example, Cargill worked with Dow Chemical to reformulate its plastic material, making 90% of its plastic packaging recyclable. It has a goal of using 100% recyclable packaging for Gemini, Sweekar, and NatureFresh brands by the end of 2020.

South America: Cargill's soybean oil brand in Brazil, Liza, has reduced the amount of plastic in its 900-mL bottles of vegetable oil from 17.7 g to 16.7 g, which eliminates 355,000 lb of plastic used in packaging in a year. This results in 390 metric tons of GHGs removed from the atmosphere each year.

Press release

Disclaimer

IFT - Institute of Food Technologists published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 23:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:06pBiotechnology firm ADC pulls listing amid latest IPO market jitters
RE
09:05pAsian stocks tumble after U.S. announces tariffs on Europe
RE
08:55pDollar languishes as weak U.S. jobs data sparks safety flight
RE
07:55pSK Energy charters supertanker for record $10 million to ship U.S. crude to South Korea - sources
RE
07:46pEXCLUSIVE : Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs poised to lead Airbnb's listing - sources
RE
07:34pIFT INSTITUTE OF FOOD TECHNOLOGISTS : Cargill reduces 2.5 million lb of plastic in vegetable oil packaging
PU
07:14pNEBRASKA SOYBEAN BOARD : names Ritzman as associate executive director
PU
06:44pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Announces USDA Grant for Canola Research at NDSU
PU
05:49pHEALTH CHECK : Credit Unions
PU
05:44pFB : BHSU set to travel to Dixie State
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on Airbus planes, French cheese, Scotch whisky
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
4TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group