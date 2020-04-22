Log in
IFT Institute of Food Technologists : USDA increases monthly SNAP benefits by 40%

04/22/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced that emergency benefit increases have reached $2 billion per month for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households across all 50 states and three territories to increase food security during the coronavirus emergency. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), signed into law by President Trump, provided for the issuance of these emergency allotments, which are in addition to approximately $4.5 billion in benefits already provided to SNAP households each month.

'These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger,' said Perdue in a press release. 'The USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency.'

Currently, a household with two adults, three children, and no income can receive the maximum benefit of $768/month. However, due to reportable income and other factors, the average five-person household receives significantly less, $528. These emergency benefits would provide the average five-person household an additional $240 monthly in food purchasing power, bringing the average household up to the same benefit level as households already receiving the maximum.

All SNAP households that are eligible to receive less than the maximum benefit will receive the emergency allotment supplement to bring them up to the maximum. By law, SNAP households are not permitted to receive more than the maximum allotment. SNAP emergency allotments allow states to raise benefits to the maximum amount for the household's size for up to two months, and USDA is providing additional guidance to states that want to further extend these emergency allotments month by month as prescribed by the law.

