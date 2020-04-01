Log in
IFTI : Expands Its Offerings with Its New PROvision 3D Imaging Solution Providing a No-Travel, Cost Efficient Alternative for Creating a Virtual and Interactive View of Any Physical Space

04/01/2020 | 06:17pm EDT

Nationwide solution allows IFTI to create a 3D “Digital Twin” of any physical space for the remote management of the design, build and operational lifecycles of each space

IFTI®, a leading provider of Professional Solutions for the construction industry since 1997, including its flagship solution, Concrete Moisture Testing, today announced a new strategic solution, PROvision, to create an all industry solution that brings new efficiencies in physical building renovation, new build project management, facilities management, and retail and hospitality design. This new offering and the new PROvision site, is an expansion of IFTI’s line of Pro Solutions, allowing IFTI to deliver new levels of quality control - from construction to completion – to customers without having to travel to each site.

“All industries, especially retail, construction, and healthcare, are embracing 3D technologies in increasing numbers to more accurately, remotely and economically manage facilities, construction sites or optimize retail environments. Yet, 3D Imaging solutions have traditionally been relatively slow, hard to scale, expensive to deploy and demanding in creating the imaging processing involved,” said James Duffy, Vice President at IFTI.

IFTI’s innovation with PROvision is to streamline and simplify the creation and deployment of 3D Imaging solution for all types of projects, all the while delivering the best visual and dimensional information about physical spaces. With PROvision, IFTI transformed a cutting-edge technology into a reliable, scalable professional solution, delivered through a proven network of technicians available in all 50 states. This solution is available to be deployed by organizations of all sizes, with 1 to 10,000 spaces, powering new levels of cost efficiencies that has previously prevented this technology from being deployed broadly.

“PROvision solution provides the best visual and dimensional information throughout the lifecycle of a physical space, that are either under construction or completed. By growing and training a network of over 300 technicians across the U.S. & Canada, we are able to reduce costs for our customers by eliminating travel expenses for our technicians as well as saving a trip from our client stakeholders because they have the visibility and data they need to make decisions from their office,” said Joe Everly, Director of Operations, IFTI PROvision.

Synergistically, IFTI’s existing Concrete Moisture Testing and PROvision 3D imaging solutions, are designed to work with Architects, Project Managers, Estimators, Facilities Managers, Directors of Operations, and General Contractors to ensure quality standards are being implemented throughout the life of any project.

For more information, please visit www.PROvision.ifti.com.

ABOUT IFTI

Since 1997, IFTI has been delivering state-of-the-arts Professional Solutions, including its flagship solutions Concrete Moisture Testing. With the addition of PROvision 3D imaging solution, IFTI is the first to offer clients a comprehensive professional and scalable approach to manage all their facilities and projects from planning to building to operation. As a leading independent pro solutions provider, IFTI utilizes a proprietary process to deliver reliable data, assess risk, and provide a range of cost-effective solutions for their clients. For more information, please visit: www.ifti.com


© Business Wire 2020
