IGA International Glaucoma Association : Engagement on the 2019 tariff

We have just received the following announcement regarding the NHS tariff consultation

We are currently working with NHS England to develop our policies for the 2019 national tariff.

Following the funding settlement announced in July, it is essential that we align the development of our tariff and pricing proposals with the development of the wider long-term plan for the NHS. Engagement with the sector will take place in that context, and the publication of proposals will be aligned with the long-term plan and the planning guidance for 2019/20 and beyond.

Therefore, we will not be publishing a national tariff engagement document in the short term. We held a series of workshops to gather feedback on our developing policies in June and July. We will be undertaking further engagement on policies over the coming months.