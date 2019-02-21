IGC Announces Successful Appeal of Delisting Proceedings and Imminent Relisting on NYSE American

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC; PINK: IGCC)
announced today that it has successfully challenged NYSE American’s
decision to delist the common stock of the Company from trading on the
Exchange under the Exchange’s appeal procedures.
In a written decision issued on February 20, 2019, a review panel of the
Exchange unanimously ruled to set aside the Exchange’s October 29, 2018
decision to delist the Company’s common stock, finding that the Company
has not discontinued the business it conducted at the time it was first
listed on the Exchange. In addition, the panel unanimously found that
the Company provided evidence sufficient to rebut the Exchange’s claim
that the Company or its management had engaged in conduct contrary to
the public interest.
The Company’s common stock is expected to be relisted for trading on
NYSE American under ticker symbol “IGC” no later than Tuesday, February
26, 2019.
“We are very pleased that the Exchange procedures allowed us the
opportunity to challenge the decision to delist and to present our case
to a review panel. We are happy with the result, and we believe the
decision accurately shows our efforts to continue and expand our
operations within our two existing business lines: our infrastructure
business operating primarily in Asia; and our legal medical cannabis
business/industrial hemp in the United States and elsewhere,” stated Ram
Mukunda, CEO.
About IGC:
IGC has two lines of business: infrastructure and hemp-derived medical
cannabis//industrial hemp. The company is based in Maryland, U.S.A. Our
website: www.igcinc.us.Twitter
@IGCIR
Forward-looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC’s expectations and
are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are
beyond IGC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these
forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors,
competitive conditions in the industries in which IGC operates, failure
to commercialize one or more of the technologies of IGC, general
economic conditions that are less favorable than expected, and other
factors, many of which are discussed in our SEC filings. In light of
these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the
forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.
