IGEM Institution of Gas Engineers and Manage : Nominations now open for Gas Industry Awards 2019

Tuesday, October 02, 2018

It's time to nominate your gas superstars for the 2019 Gas Industry Awards.

Nominations for the Gas Industry Awards, brought to you jointly by the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers (IGEM) and the Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA), are now open and it's never been easier to show your appreciation for your hard-working colleagues, clients and staff members.

The Gas Industry Awards recognises the contribution of our industry's most innovative players, its most dedicated team members and its most outstanding leaders.

Show your appreciation today by sending in your nomination with the help of our easy-to-use online portal. Just register at https://gasindustryawards.awardsplatform.com

This year's awards features 10 categories:

Company of the Year

Customer Service Award

Engineer of the Year

Innovation Award

Leadership Award

Manager of the Year

Product of the year

Project of the year

Safety Award

Young Person's Achievement (aged 35 and under)

The closing date for nominations is Friday 1 March 2019.

Steve Edwards, President of IGEM, said: 'Nominating the people, projects and companies that have made a positive impact on our industry over the last 12 months has never been easier thanks to the Gas Industry Awards online nominations portal. We've also tweaked the categories for this year's awards to give you more opportunities to show off some of the great innovation that is happening in the gas world.

'Nominate your boss, nominate your client - you can even nominate yourself. This is a chance to give all the people that are making our industry great a pat on the back for their commitment to keeping our homes warm, our businesses ticking over and our futures bright.'

Mike Foster, Chief Executive of the Energy and Utilities Alliance, said: 'The annual Gas Industry Awards provide an excellent opportunity to celebrate the progress of the industry whilst discussing and inspiring the future. The UK's extensive gas network is a national asset which provides a secure, flexible source of energy and it is vital to the future of the UK's energy infrastructure. The gas grid holds the key to solving some of the most pressing environmental and social issues of our time, from fuel poverty and decarbonising domestic heat to improving air quality.

'The Gas Industry Awards offer the chance to acknowledge the work within the industry which is enabling the gas grid to remain at the forefront of the energy trilemma agenda. Gas can support a low carbon future not just in the energy sector, but in heat, transport and the wider industry. It will play a crucial role in the overall energy mix.'

The Gas Industry Awards luncheon will bring over 600 professionals from around the industry together in celebration of everything that makes our industry great. It takes place at the London Hilton Park Lane, on 15 May 2019.