IGEM Institution of Gas Engineers and Manage : Oil and gas industry 'needs to wake up to cyber threat from hostile states'

Oil and gas industry 'needs to wake up to cyber threat from hostile states'

08/28/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Attacks on vital infrastructure could cause 'unprecedented damage' and 'unrest across the world', says former Deputy Director of GCHQ.

The oil and gas industry should brace itself for the increased risk of cyber attacks from hostile states, the former Deputy Director of GCHQ has warned.

Brian Lord OBE said a successful attack on its infrastructure could cause 'unprecedented damage' and 'unrest across the world'.

With a complex ecosystem of computation, networking, and physical operational processes spread around the world, the industry has a large attack surface with many attack vectors.

A typical large oil and gas company uses half a million processors just for oil and gas reservoir simulation and stores petabytes of sensitive and competitive field data.

The topic will be high on the agenda for industry leaders at an upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Read the full story at The Independent.

IGEM - The Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 14:01:04 UTC
