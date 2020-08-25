IGES: Contribution to the Online Platform for Sustainable and Resilient Recovery From COVID-19

IGES is pleased to announce its contributions to the ministerial meeting and Online Platform for sustainable and resilient recovery from COVID-19 (“Platform for Redesign 2020”), an initiative led by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan and supported by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat.

At a time when the world faces the impacts of both the COVID-19 pandemic and pre-existing environmental crises, the “Platform for Redesign 2020” aims to redesign our economies and societies to become more sustainable, resilient and inclusive. Shinjiro Koizumi, the Minister of the Environment, Japan, introduced the idea at the 11th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in April and the June Momentum organised by the UNFCCC Secretariat in June, and was supported by many stakeholders.

The “Platform for Redesign 2020” website is designed to showcase countries’ policies or measures that contribute to addressing the COVID-19 crisis and climate and other environmental crises. The Platform will also feature video statements, not only from high-level national government officials, but also from other critical actors such as international organisations, local governments, businesses and citizens. The website will be periodically updated to maintain and enhance the global momentum toward COP26 in 2021.

Soon after the launch of the Platform, the Ministry of the Environment, Japan will hold a ministerial meeting virtually from 13:00-16:00 CEST / 7:00-10:00 EST (20:00-23:00 JST) on 3 September to exchange insights and discuss how the world can achieve a sustainable and resilient recovery.

IGES has contributed to this initiative in various capacities, including a questionnaire, video messages and the management of the website. Professor Kazuhiko Takeuchi, President of IGES, will also make a statement about the significance of the Regional/Local Circulating and Ecological Sphere approach and the importance of international collaboration for “building back better”.

For more details of the initiative and ministerial meeting, please visit the following website:

Platform for Redesign 2020 - Online Platform on Sustainable and Resilient Recovery from COVID-19

https://platform2020redesign.org/

About the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)

The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) is a collaborative research and outreach organisation working to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, resilient, shared and inclusive Asia-Pacific region, both across borders and within the world at large. Our strategic research and operations are defined by a mission to drive action on the world’s most critical environmental and social challenges through the delivery of trusted expertise on sustainable development and resilience. IGES operates as an agent of change and together with key international organisations, governments, academic institutes, business and civil society leaders, we seek to foster a world where planetary boundaries are fully respected, a green economy is flexibly implemented, and the well-being of people is steadily improved. In so doing we emphasise workable and inspired approaches to cross-cutting global development issues ranging from climate change, natural resources and ecosystems management, and sustainable consumption and production, among many others. The Institute was established in 1998 with support from the Japanese government and Kanagawa Prefecture and maintains its international headquarters in Hayama, Japan. With offices and local centres in Tokyo, Kansai, Kitakyushu, Beijing, Bangkok and New Delhi, IGES supports a regional and global network for ground-breaking sustainable development research and practice.

https://iges.or.jp/en

