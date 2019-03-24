IGES Launches World's First VLR Online Platform

Today, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) is pleased
to announce the launch of VLR Lab, the world’s first online platform
offering comprehensive information about local government actions on the
SDGs.
VLR (Voluntary Local Review) is an international initiative in which the
local government voluntarily reviews the status of its efforts on the
SDGs and publishes the results as a report comparable with other local
governments.
Since the 2016 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development
(HLPF) more than 100 governments, including Japan, have used Voluntary
National Review (VNR) to report their national-level progress on the
2030 Agenda, including SDGs. In the process, these countries and local
stakeholders recognised that it is necessary to take a more bottom-up
and complementary approach to collecting lessons and learnings for
achieving SDGs goals from local governments, because they are key
players in connecting countries and companies, individuals and local
areas.
In response, IGES and New York City respectively shared VLR reports for
four cities – Kitakyushu City, Toyama City, Shimokawa Town and New York
City – at the HLPF in July 2018. The international community welcomed
this announcement as a new-era model of local government reporting, to
realise a world where “no one is left behind”, and interest in VLR has
been rapidly growing.
Local governments have already been proactive in collecting and sharing
knowledge about SDG-related actions among themselves. Now, VLR Lab
enhances their ability to disseminate information and findings globally,
and to do so more smoothly. It does so by serving as an online
centralized information hub for SDG reporting by sub-national and local
governments, as they provide details such as location, size and
important goals, in addition to actual cases and reports from the model
local governments. In this way, local governments can use VLR Lab as an
open space for peer-learning.
Dr. Bernadia Irawati Tjandradewi, Secretary General UCLG-ASPAC, says
“The VLR demonstrates local government commitment to sustainable
development. We hope the VLR Lab will inspire more local governments to
take on this initiative and know more about VLR. UCLG-ASPAC looks
forward to supporting IGES in enabling local governments to undertake
the VLR.”
“The day to day work with local and regional governments shows us that
offering safe spaces for peer-to-peer exchange and learning is a
powerful tool for enhancing their ability to implement meaningful
policies for people and the planet. Unleashing the full potential of
local and regional governments for sustainability is a precondition for
achieving the SDGs.” Says Maruxa Cardama, Secretary General, Partnership
for Sustainable, Low Carbon Transport (SLoCaT) and Chair of the 68th UN
Civil Society Conference on “Building Inclusive and Sustainable
Communities,” who has dedicated the past 18 years to working directly
with local and regional governments.
Dr. HO Chin Siong from the UTM-Low Carbon Asia Centre at the University
of Technology in Malaysia also notes that “Most cities in Malaysia are
embracing sustainable development practices in their development plans.
Some of the bigger cities, namely Kuala Lumpur, and local authorities in
Iskandar Malaysia, Petaling Jaya, Malacca and Seberang Perai, are also
implementing climate action plans or low carbon society blueprints that
incorporate mitigation and adaptation initiatives. I strongly believe
Kuala Lumpur and other major city councils are ready to embark on using
this SDG reporting system with the help of local and international
experts. The proposed VLR Lab for peer learning among city champions
will provide an excellent platform for Malaysian cities, including Kuala
Lumpur, to gain, contribute and share knowledge about SDG-related
actions."
IGES plans to provide review guidelines, evaluation tools, and the
training required for VLR implementation in the near future.
VLR Lab
https://www.iges.or.jp/en/sdgs/vlr/index.html
About Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)
Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) is an international
research institute conducting practical and innovative research for
realising sustainable development both in the Asia-Pacific region and
globally. Its research activities cover a wide range of areas such as
climate change, natural resources management, sustainable consumption
and production, and green economy in cooperation with international
organisations, governments, research institutes, businesses and NGOs.
The Institute was established in 1998 with support from the Japanese
government and Kanagawa Prefecture. It has its headquarters in Hayama,
with offices in Tokyo, Kansai (Hyogo Prefecture), Kitakyushu, Beijing
and Bangkok.
https://www.iges.or.jp/en/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005005/en/