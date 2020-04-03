Log in
IGN : To Deliver Global Online Summer of Gaming Event

04/03/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

Safely bringing the global games community together

IGN, a world leader in games and entertainment media, has revealed its plans for a new global online “Summer of Gaming” event with regularly scheduled programming. With E3 2020 canceled, this new digital event will act as a focal point for potentially millions of viewers looking for all the latest news and impressions around games and the next generation of console hardware.

Beginning in early June, IGN will kick off a season of live broadcasts and on-demand programming with editorial coverage that connects the global audience with game developers from around the world. IGN is working with partners including 2K, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Devolver Digital, THQ Nordic, and more. Look for more announcements on partners and details in the coming weeks.

IGN will deliver a content-rich experience through streamed publisher presentations featuring pre and post discussion and analysis shows; developer interviews from the safety of digital calls; hands-on demos and preview impressions, gameplay footage, and news segments featuring announcement recaps and commentary.

Gamers from around the world will have the opportunity to participate, recreating the energy of a “live event” where the audience can send reaction videos from home, and vote for their favorite games and announcements in polls.

IGN’s global coverage in 112 countries and 25 languages is committed to ensuring that fans can enjoy this incredible digital experience regardless of what device or platform they use.

IGN’s live programming can be accessed on any one of IGN’s more than 20 platforms, including desktop, mobile, OTT, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mixer, Twitch, Snapchat Discover, TikTok, and more.

“With the next generation of console gaming kicking off later this year and gamers eager to learn more about what games they’ll be playing on their new hardware, our online event will be a key moment for publishers and developers to connect with the audience worldwide,” said Peer Schneider, Chief Content and Product Officer at IGN. “The time is right to unite the gaming community for a global celebration of gaming. We’re excited to put our editorial and video production teams and multi-platform reach to good use to connect, inform, entertain, and recreate the excitement and fun of summer gaming events virtually -- safely -- online.”

“More and more people are turning towards video games for entertainment and escapism. Last week we saw new records for traffic across all of our platforms — we’re excited to bring this Global, Digital Event to our audiences and partners- as this will be an event not to be missed,” said Yael Prough, EVP and General Manager at IGN.

IGN Entertainment is one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment. IGN reaches more than 200 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 16 million subscribers on YouTube and 40 million users on social platforms. IGN also publishes daily content on 28 platforms including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Sydney and London. IGN content is localized in 25 languages and 112 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms.


© Business Wire 2020
