IGTC International Grain Trade Coalition Associa : Grain trade participation at the 2018 Global Low Level Presence Initiative (GLI) meeting – Natal, Brazil

10/08/2018 | 09:23am CEST

This year's GLI meeting took place on 27 and 28 September in Natal, Brazil. Tyler Bjornson and Krista Thomas of Canada Grains Council (CGC) took the floor on behalf of the IGTC, presenting evidence to an audience of government representatives about the need for science and risk based LLP policies for grain trade facilitation.

An important element of the industry participation at this event was the revised policy document of the Global Alliance on Ag Biotech Trade (GAABT - www.gaabt.org), which addresses the potential for trade disruptive situations owing to the asynchronous approval of products of plant biotechnology.

IGTC - International Grain Trade Coalition Association published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:22:04 UTC
