IGTC International Grain Trade Coalition Associa : WTO 2019 Public Forum - draft programme now online

The draft programme of the 2019 WTO Public Forum is now online (click here). This year's Forum takes place from 7-11 October under the headline of 'Trading Forward: Adapting to a Changing World'. A number of grain trade participants will be leading sessions, including Gafta, the Grain and Feed Trade Association, who will table 'Digital Transformation of the Agricultural Trade', and Cargill, Incorporated who will lead on 'Global Trade Systems and the Next Generation: Connecting Our World'.

