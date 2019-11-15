Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IGU International Gas Union : International Gas Union responds to the European Investment Bank decision on fossil fuel projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 06:45pm EST

International Gas Union responds to the European Investment Bank decision on fossil fuel projects

Barcelona, Spain

15/11/2019

Natural gas is a clean and versatile energy source that unlocks an opportunity for the planet to reliably meet the globally growing energy demand, reducing GHG emissions and urban pollution and allowing economies to grow.

The European Investment Bank's (EIB) decision to stop the financing of fossil fuel energy projects, which includes natural gas, stands in conflict with its parallel commitment to align financing activities with the goals of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Natural gas is an essential component of the global energy mix if there is any hope of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals. It is the most flexible, abundant, and available fuel, that offers an immediate reduction in GHG emissions from higher emitting fuels that are widely burned, guarantees reliability and security of energy systems, and eliminates air pollution, all while enabling the world to lift communities out of poverty and supply safe and modern energy to where it is still in deficit.

Natural gas is ideally suited to supply energy to all key sectors in an economic and reliable way. It is a highly efficient energy source that can be used across the global economy: to generate electricity, energize essential industrial processes, heat homes and provide clean cooking and fuel transport. Furthermore, natural gas can be a practically emission-free fuel: paired with carbon capture and storage technologies, which remove 90% of the emissions, and supplemented by renewable gases which can address the remaining 10%, the picture on emissions is an incredibly positive one.

The EIB decision will have the effect of taking all of this promise off the table for many jurisdictions around the world - where there are millions of people who need more energy to fuel their economies and improve their quality of life.

The IGU expresses its strong opposition and concern to the EIB decision, as we believe that prudent policy-making should be based on effective performance objectives and guided by desired outcomes, instead of picking technologies and prematurely choosing winners and losers.

Disclaimer

IGU - International Gas Union published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 23:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pSTEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:02pU.S. FAA regulator head tells team to 'take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX
RE
07:00pPETER DEFAZIO : Committee Chairs DeFazio and Pallone Unveil Major Pipeline Bill That Will Help Combat Climate Change, Improve Public Safety, and Hold Operators Accountable for Egregious Violations
PU
07:00pANIMAL AND PLANT HEALTH INSPECTION SERVICE : USDA Taking Action to Protect the United States from Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus
PU
06:56pTwitter tightens bans on political ads and causes ahead of 2020 U.S. election
RE
06:56pBristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene, but must divest psoriasis drug
RE
06:54pOklahoma judge reduces Johnson & Johnson opioid payout to $465 million
RE
06:52pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. regulator rethinking changes to whistleblower program after backlash - sources
RE
06:50pU.S. Supreme Court to hear Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud contract
2CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. : URGENT NEWS: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of CO..
3WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V. : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V...
4CARBONITE, INC. : URGENT NEWS: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of CARBONITE, INC - CARB
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Announces It Expects No Further Extension of the..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group