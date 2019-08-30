IGU International Gas Union : The International Gas Union supports prudent, performance-based Methane Emissions regulations

The International Gas Union supports prudent, performance-based Methane Emissions regulations

Barcelona, 4 July 2019 - The International Gas Union finds it regrettable that the EPA is moving to roll back the regulations on methane emissions, rather than improving them.

We support prudent, performance-based regulations because they are good for the economy and the environment.

That is why the industry has taken on the methane emissions challenge as an opportunity, as opposed to a threat. It makes good commercial sense, since avoiding emissions of the product that the industry sells has an obvious value. But beyond that, it is an opportunity to actively support the environment, by mitigating short-term warming effects, and helping to pave the path toward a long-term sustainable energy future.

It's a win-win.

The International Gas Union is active in promoting industry efforts to reduce methane emissions, throughout the global value chains, including support to regulating bodies in the development of prudent performance-based regulations. We would also be happy to offer our support to the EPA with the aim of improving regulations in a way that makes them more efficient and economically stimulating.

