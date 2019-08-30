Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IGU International Gas Union : The International Gas Union supports prudent, performance-based Methane Emissions regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

The International Gas Union supports prudent, performance-based Methane Emissions regulations

Barcelona, 4 July 2019 - The International Gas Union finds it regrettable that the EPA is moving to roll back the regulations on methane emissions, rather than improving them.

We support prudent, performance-based regulations because they are good for the economy and the environment.

That is why the industry has taken on the methane emissions challenge as an opportunity, as opposed to a threat. It makes good commercial sense, since avoiding emissions of the product that the industry sells has an obvious value. But beyond that, it is an opportunity to actively support the environment, by mitigating short-term warming effects, and helping to pave the path toward a long-term sustainable energy future.

It's a win-win.

The International Gas Union is active in promoting industry efforts to reduce methane emissions, throughout the global value chains, including support to regulating bodies in the development of prudent performance-based regulations. We would also be happy to offer our support to the EPA with the aim of improving regulations in a way that makes them more efficient and economically stimulating.

Prof. Joe Kang President

International Gas Union

For further information, please contact:

Menelaos (Mel) Ydreos

Executive External Affairs Director International Gas Union (IGU) Tel: +1-416-568-8382

Email: mydreos@igu.org

Disclaimer

IGU - International Gas Union published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 20:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01pFinance minister 'livid' at Johnson over firing of aide - media
RE
05:00pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
05:00pArgentine central bank curbs financial institutions access to pesos
RE
04:56pHealth Care Flat as Traders Hedge on Opioid-Litigation Views -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:53pArgentine central bank curbs financial institutions access to pesos
RE
04:52pTwitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets
RE
04:44pGlobal stocks edge higher but post monthly loss; yuan weakens as tariffs loom
RE
04:40pStocks edge higher but post monthly loss; yuan weakens as tariffs loom
RE
04:38pWall Street stalls to end weak August as China tariffs loom ahead of U.S. holiday
RE
04:33pChevron evacuates non-essential workers from Gulf of Mexico due to storm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BNP Paribas, Vivendi, Air France KLM, Renault, Apple, July...
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group