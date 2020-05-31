IGU International Gas Union : WGC2021 Call for Papers

Leading on from the success of the last World Gas Conference where we had over a 1,000 abstract submissions we are delighted to launch our Call for Papers for the 28th World Gas Conference this coming May.

We welcome industry experts from around the world to submit an abstract for the chance to be selected to speak at the largest global gas conference.

Call for Papers will be launching on 29 May 2020 and closing on 19 October 2020.

Authors of accepted abstracts will be given the opportunity to present at WGC 2021 at either an Industry Insight or Technology & Innovation Sessions.