Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IGU International Gas Union : WGC2021 Call for Papers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Leading on from the success of the last World Gas Conference where we had over a 1,000 abstract submissions we are delighted to launch our Call for Papers for the 28th World Gas Conference this coming May.

We welcome industry experts from around the world to submit an abstract for the chance to be selected to speak at the largest global gas conference.

Call for Papers will be launching on 29 May 2020 and closing on 19 October 2020.

Authors of accepted abstracts will be given the opportunity to present at WGC 2021 at either an Industry Insight or Technology & Innovation Sessions.

Disclaimer

IGU - International Gas Union published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 14:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11aRUSSIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO EARLIER OPEC+ MEETING : sources
RE
10:40aBIOCEPT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:40aBANK OF ISRAEL : Tsuriel Tamam, Outgoing Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing, Leaves the Bank of Israel
PU
10:35aIGU INTERNATIONAL GAS UNION : WGC2021 Call for Papers
PU
10:20aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China PMI data shows fresh signs of recovery amid COVID-19 control
PU
10:15aChina's Shift Away From Hard Growth Targets Hits Domestically and Globally
DJ
09:37aU.S. Businesses Brace for Damage as Tensions Over Hong Kong Grow
DJ
09:22aEU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief
RE
09:15aDenver Was Booming Before the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now It Hopes to Bounce Back
DJ
09:08aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye consumer discretionary stocks as U.S. reopens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : Amazon removes racist messages after they appear on some product listings
3Dubai faces 5.5% recession this year as $10 billion debt repayments loom, BofA says
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : KKR and Cinven in takeover talks with Spain's MasMovil - sourc..
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Main events scheduled for Monday, June 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group