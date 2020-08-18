Log in
IH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 25 of 2020 - Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs

08/18/2020 | 12:02pm EDT
The Presidents/Chief Executives,
All Banks/DFIs
Dear Sirs/Madams,
Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs
  1. Please refer to IH&SMEFD Circular No. 5 dated August 25, 2017 read with IH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 1 dated April 25, 2019 on the captioned subject.
  2. With a view to promote gender financial inclusion and facilitate women entrepreneurship, maximum financing limit under the scheme has been increased from Rs 1.5 million to Rs 5 million to cater growing business needs of women-owned enterprises.
  3. Other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

Yours Sincerely,

(Dr. Mian Farooq Haq)
Director


Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 16:01:07 UTC
