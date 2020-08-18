IH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 25 of 2020 - Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs

The Presidents/Chief Executives,

All Banks/DFIs Dear Sirs/Madams,



Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs



Please refer to IH&SMEFD Circular No. 5 dated August 25, 2017 read with IH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 1 dated April 25, 2019 on the captioned subject.

With a view to promote gender financial inclusion and facilitate women entrepreneurship, maximum financing limit under the scheme has been increased from Rs 1.5 million to Rs 5 million to cater growing business needs of women-owned enterprises.

Other terms and conditions remain unchanged.