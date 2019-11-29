IHH Healthcare Berhad : Development of a Blockchain Technology Based Shared Know-Your-Customer (KYC) Proof of Concept (POC)

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) together with experts in Sri Lanka's Financial and Information Technology (IT) industries, is assessing the possibility of applying Blockchain Technology to streamline Know-Your-Customer (KYC) processes at financial institutions. It is expected that this would facilitate several potential use-cases that will increase efficiencies in the financial sector . It is also expected that it would help increase financial inclusion in Sri Lanka.

To pave the way for Blockchain-based financial service solutions in Sri Lanka, CBSL has decided to develop a Proof-of-Concept of a Shared KYC Facility and invites all eligible software development companies to apply to develop a POC of the Blockchain-based Shared KYC facility and join this National project.

PLEASE NOTE that the entire Blockchain Technology initiative has been a voluntary effort of Sri Lanka's financial sector and IT industry as it is a project of national importance. Therefore, this POC development would also be on a voluntary basis.