IHH Healthcare Berhad : Rs. 23,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 04th December 2019

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 23,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 04th December 2019

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total ISIN* LKA09120C068 LKA18220F050 LKA36420L045 Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.) 1,000 7,500 15,000 23,500 Date of Auction : 04th December 2019 Date of Settlement : 06th December 2019 Date of Issue : 06th December 2019 Closing date and time of bid submission : Wednesday 04th December 2019, at 11.00 a.m. Minimum amount of a bid : Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and

multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 People's Bank Bank of Ceylon 2541938 Sampath Bank PLC 2305842 Capital Alliance Ltd 2317777 Seylan Bank PLC 2456340 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319 Union Bank of Colombo PLC 2374158 First Capital Treasuries PLC 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010