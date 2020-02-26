Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IHI Leads Patient Safety Awareness Week, March 8–14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 09:31am EST

Activities to focus on better ways to measure safety in health care and keep patients safe during care transitions

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) will focus Patient Safety Awareness Week, March 8–14, on the need for more effective measures of safety and safer transitions for patients when they go from one care setting to another. The two are connected by the fact that existing safety measures don’t capture a patient’s entire health journey across the continuum of care, and patients are at their most vulnerable when transitioning from hospital to home or to a post-acute setting, or even between departments within the same hospital.

Patient Safety Measurement
The need for better ways to understand how safe care is or could be has taken on global significance because health systems in multiple countries, including the US, are often grappling with similar challenges. This has given rise to an interest in developing measures that are shared across geographic boundaries.

On Tuesday, March 10, from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM Eastern Time, IHI is hosting a complimentary Virtual Learning Hour, Principles for Improving Patient Safety Measurement. The program will provide an overview of the current state of patient safety measurement as well as discuss new principles that were developed at a recent expert meeting convened by IHI and the Salzburg Global Seminar.

Featured speakers for the program are Don Berwick, MD, MPP, FRCP, President Emeritus and Senior Fellow at IHI and former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Helen Haskell, MA, President of Mothers Against Medical Error and Consumers Advancing Patient Safety; and Niek Klazinga, MD, PhD, Strategic Lead of the Health Care Quality and Outcomes Programme at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and convener of its Working Party on Health Care Quality and Outcomes.

Safety in Care Transitions
On Thursday, March 12, from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM Eastern Time, IHI (@TheIHI) and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (@AHRQNews) ‏will co-host a Twitter Chat focusing on effective ways to improve safety during transitions in care, when patients move from one setting to another or to home. All are invited to participate by using the event hashtag #PSAW20.

Patient Safety Awareness Week is an annual event that shines a light on the inherent risks involved in health care and the need for safety to be a core value of health care organizations. “We seek to emphasize that every stakeholder can help prevent events that harm patients and the workforce,” said Patricia McGaffigan, RN, MS, CPPS, Vice President, Safety Programs, at IHI. That message will be amplified in May, she added, when IHI and the National Steering Committee for Patient Safety release a national action plan to address harm in health care.

IHI encourages those taking part in Patient Safety Awareness Week to share their activities on social media and on the event website, ihi.org/psaw, where they can also take a pledge for patient safety, get ideas for engaging staff and patients, and download themed materials to use in marking the week.

About the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI)
The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) is an independent not-for-profit organization based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For more than 25 years, IHI has used improvement science to advance and sustain better outcomes in health and health systems across the world. IHI brings awareness of safety and quality to millions, catalyzes learning and the systematic improvement of care, develops solutions to previously intractable challenges, and mobilizes health systems, communities, regions, and nations to reduce harm and deaths. IHI collaborates with a growing community to spark bold, inventive ways to improve the health of individuals and populations. IHI generates optimism, harvests fresh ideas, and supports anyone, anywhere who wants to profoundly change health and health care for the better. Learn more at ihi.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aESR CAYMAN : Closing of notes issue
PU
09:43aLOCKHEED MARTIN : United Arab Emirates Orders Additional Lockheed Martin Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods
PU
09:43aMINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Reopening USA
PU
09:43aINFORMATION SERVICES : Transformative User Experiences the Focus of ISG Xperience Summit
AQ
09:43a11th Annual Sherwood Forest Faire Opens Saturday, February 29th
GL
09:42aAmerican Trucking Association and SkyBitz Announce Strategic Partnership Geared Towards IoT Supply Chain Innovation
GL
09:41aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : intros queso blanco
AQ
09:41aCarlotta Walls LaNier of “Little Rock Nine” Speaks at Ultimate Medical Academy During Black History Month
GL
09:39aEATON VANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:39aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. crude drops below $50 as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Metro Bank cuts back growth plans after plunge into the red

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group