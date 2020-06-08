IHI Welcomes New President and CEO

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement, a global leader in health and health care improvement worldwide, today announced that Kedar Mate, MD, will become its new President and CEO, effective July 1, 2020. Dr. Mate, IHI’s current Chief Innovation and Education Officer, will succeed current IHI President and CEO Derek Feeley, who announced in January that after nearly seven years at IHI, five at the helm, he would be stepping down to be closer to family and will be returning home to Scotland.

Dr. Mate’s appointment is welcomed by IHI’s nearly 250 global staff members who have come to know his deep expertise and commitment to IHI’s mission, vision, and values. IHI Board Chair and CEO of Northwell Health, Michael Dowling, who led the multi-month executive search process, commented: “We are thrilled to announce Dr. Mate’s appointment. Kedar is a perfect match to lead IHI into its next phase of work. He has the full confidence of IHI staff and the Board.”

“It is an honor to be named IHI’s next President and CEO,” Dr. Mate said. “Time and again throughout my years with IHI, I have been in awe of the work undertaken by our staff, fellows, faculty, board members, and our many partners around the world to improve the safety and quality of health care, and the health and wellbeing of their communities. This is a pivotal time for all of us as we confront simultaneous clinical and financial challenges and the need to make good on the commitment to improving equity in all our endeavors. Even with the difficult times of the past few months, I’ve witnessed the courage, dedication, and effectiveness of IHI’s partners and the achievement of remarkable results with patients, families, and communities. IHI is absolutely committed to achieving better care and better health for every person and every community we have the pleasure of serving.”

Dr. Mate added, “On behalf of IHI and the quality improvement community, I want to thank Derek and IHI leaders past and present for helping build an enduring organization that continues to lead the way to solving seemingly intractable problems across health and health care.”

Mr. Feeley, who previously served as Chief Executive of the National Health Service in Scotland, will be dearly missed by IHI staff and faculty. During his time as IHI’s top executive, the organization’s global reach and work with partners on the ground grew to 28 countries across six continents, the IHI Leadership Alliance expanded to 53 member organizations, and Mr. Feeley made it a strategic priority to advance IHI’s commitment to health equity and workforce health and wellbeing. After his departure on July 1, Mr. Feeley will continue to serve as a faculty member on IHI’s global mission and be available to support IHI partners in that work.

“Leading IHI has been a highlight of my life,” Mr. Feeley said. “I am incredibly grateful to everyone associated with IHI for their partnership in the pursuit of IHI’s mission. As we look to the future, I know IHI is in the best of hands with Kedar and it will be a joy to follow and support the continued success of the organization as it leads the global movement to improve health and health care.”

