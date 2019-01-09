IHRDC : and SCA Sign Joint Marketing and Sales Agreement

International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), based in
Boston, Massachusetts, and Subsurface Consultants & Associates, LLC
(SCA), based in Houston, Texas recently signed a Joint Marketing and
Sales Agreement.
The two companies have agreed to initiate cross-marketing and selling of
their respective products and services and, as appropriate, deliver
joint services for the benefit of their international oil and gas
industry clients.
David A. T. Donohue, President of IHRDC, said “It has been clear to me
for some time that we offer complimentary products and services to the
petroleum industry and that we could join forces to reach out to our
combined client base and offer them even greater value in the delivery
of training and specialized services. This new agreement will allow us
to do that.”
Hal F. Miller, President of SCA, said “We are extremely pleased to
announce this opportunity to work with IHRDC. Together we offer the oil
and gas industry a broad spectrum of high-quality training content and
effective blended learning delivery options that can be customized to
fit the needs of our clients.”
For 50 years, IHRDC has set a worldwide standard of excellence
through our Instructional Programs, e-Learning and Knowledge Solutions,
and Competency Management. Instructional Programs, taught
by seasoned industry professionals, incorporate traditional
classroom instruction with challenging business games to prepare
individuals for real-life situations and ensure comprehension and
retention. e-Learning and Knowledge Solutions provide innovative,
cost-effective, on-demand learning resources devoted to all functional
areas of the international oil and gas industry. They include 1,500
e-Learning courses in more than 300 subject areas covering E&P, O&M, and
key business skills. Competency Management offers
industry-leading competency and compliance solutions to assess and build
world-class workforces. CMS Online, IHRDC’s competency assessment
and development solution, provides a comprehensive web-based software in
a secure, cloud-based environment.
SCA is an international service provider of training, consulting,
project outsourcing and direct hire recruitment to the upstream oil and
gas industry. SCA started providing technical training for geoscientists
and petroleum engineers in 1988, and subsequently built its consultancy
practice to include integrated field evaluations, exploration and
development interpretation, geoscience and petroleum engineering
consultation, asset evaluations for acquisitions and dispositions,
third-party peer reviews, mentoring, and advisory services.
For further information please contact Kathy McDonnell at IHRDC (kmcdonnell@ihrdc.com)
or Susan Howes at SCA (showes@scacompanies.com)
