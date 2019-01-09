IHRDC : and SCA Sign Joint Marketing and Sales Agreement

International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), based in Boston, Massachusetts, and Subsurface Consultants & Associates, LLC (SCA), based in Houston, Texas recently signed a Joint Marketing and Sales Agreement.

The two companies have agreed to initiate cross-marketing and selling of their respective products and services and, as appropriate, deliver joint services for the benefit of their international oil and gas industry clients.

David A. T. Donohue, President of IHRDC, said “It has been clear to me for some time that we offer complimentary products and services to the petroleum industry and that we could join forces to reach out to our combined client base and offer them even greater value in the delivery of training and specialized services. This new agreement will allow us to do that.”

Hal F. Miller, President of SCA, said “We are extremely pleased to announce this opportunity to work with IHRDC. Together we offer the oil and gas industry a broad spectrum of high-quality training content and effective blended learning delivery options that can be customized to fit the needs of our clients.”

For 50 years, IHRDC has set a worldwide standard of excellence through our Instructional Programs, e-Learning and Knowledge Solutions, and Competency Management. Instructional Programs, taught by seasoned industry professionals, incorporate traditional classroom instruction with challenging business games to prepare individuals for real-life situations and ensure comprehension and retention. e-Learning and Knowledge Solutions provide innovative, cost-effective, on-demand learning resources devoted to all functional areas of the international oil and gas industry. They include 1,500 e-Learning courses in more than 300 subject areas covering E&P, O&M, and key business skills. Competency Management offers industry-leading competency and compliance solutions to assess and build world-class workforces. CMS Online, IHRDC’s competency assessment and development solution, provides a comprehensive web-based software in a secure, cloud-based environment.

SCA is an international service provider of training, consulting, project outsourcing and direct hire recruitment to the upstream oil and gas industry. SCA started providing technical training for geoscientists and petroleum engineers in 1988, and subsequently built its consultancy practice to include integrated field evaluations, exploration and development interpretation, geoscience and petroleum engineering consultation, asset evaluations for acquisitions and dispositions, third-party peer reviews, mentoring, and advisory services.

For further information please contact Kathy McDonnell at IHRDC (kmcdonnell@ihrdc.com) or Susan Howes at SCA (showes@scacompanies.com)

