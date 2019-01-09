Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IHRDC : and SCA Sign Joint Marketing and Sales Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:55pm EST

International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), based in Boston, Massachusetts, and Subsurface Consultants & Associates, LLC (SCA), based in Houston, Texas recently signed a Joint Marketing and Sales Agreement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005862/en/

www.scacompanies.com

www.scacompanies.com

The two companies have agreed to initiate cross-marketing and selling of their respective products and services and, as appropriate, deliver joint services for the benefit of their international oil and gas industry clients.

David A. T. Donohue, President of IHRDC, said “It has been clear to me for some time that we offer complimentary products and services to the petroleum industry and that we could join forces to reach out to our combined client base and offer them even greater value in the delivery of training and specialized services. This new agreement will allow us to do that.”

Hal F. Miller, President of SCA, said “We are extremely pleased to announce this opportunity to work with IHRDC. Together we offer the oil and gas industry a broad spectrum of high-quality training content and effective blended learning delivery options that can be customized to fit the needs of our clients.”

For 50 years, IHRDC has set a worldwide standard of excellence through our Instructional Programs, e-Learning and Knowledge Solutions, and Competency Management. Instructional Programs, taught by seasoned industry professionals, incorporate traditional classroom instruction with challenging business games to prepare individuals for real-life situations and ensure comprehension and retention. e-Learning and Knowledge Solutions provide innovative, cost-effective, on-demand learning resources devoted to all functional areas of the international oil and gas industry. They include 1,500 e-Learning courses in more than 300 subject areas covering E&P, O&M, and key business skills. Competency Management offers industry-leading competency and compliance solutions to assess and build world-class workforces. CMS Online, IHRDC’s competency assessment and development solution, provides a comprehensive web-based software in a secure, cloud-based environment.

SCA is an international service provider of training, consulting, project outsourcing and direct hire recruitment to the upstream oil and gas industry. SCA started providing technical training for geoscientists and petroleum engineers in 1988, and subsequently built its consultancy practice to include integrated field evaluations, exploration and development interpretation, geoscience and petroleum engineering consultation, asset evaluations for acquisitions and dispositions, third-party peer reviews, mentoring, and advisory services.

For further information please contact Kathy McDonnell at IHRDC (kmcdonnell@ihrdc.com) or Susan Howes at SCA (showes@scacompanies.com)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tenaris S.A. and Certain Officers – TS
GL
05:19pSENECA FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pBP : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
05:19pPACWEST BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pDUKE ENERGY : programs available to help manage energy bills in Florida
PU
05:19pMARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pOROCOBRE : Cauchari Drilling Results - Phase III Drilling Complete ORE ASX Announcement_Cauchari Drilling Update_FINAL.pdf
PU
05:18pALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Financial Results
AQ
05:18pAMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Divorcing -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:17pRICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: entered into an agreement with Samih Sawiris ..
4STRATEGY: Four sectors for the future
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.