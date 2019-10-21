Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IHS Markit : Appoints Deborah Orida to Its Board and Announces Retirement of Richard Roedel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 08:34am EDT

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the appointment of Deborah Orida as an independent director to its board and the retirement of Richard Roedel from the board. Ms. Orida’s appointment increases the size of the IHS Markit board to 12 directors. Ms. Orida will also serve on the Human Resources committee of the board.

Ms. Orida is Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Active Equities at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). She joined CPPIB in 2009 and has held senior leadership roles, including Managing Director, Head of Relationship Investments International, where she covered Europe and Asia. Most recently she was Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Asia, based in Hong Kong. Prior to joining CPPIB, Ms. Orida spent nine years at Goldman Sachs in New York and Toronto.

Richard Roedel has decided not to seek re-election to the board when his current term expires at the annual general meeting of shareholders in April 2020. Roedel, a former chair and CEO of BDO Seidman LLP, has served on the IHS Markit board for 15 years.

Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit said: “We are very pleased to have Deborah join our Board of Directors. Her wealth of experience and diverse expertise brings further international perspectives to the board, broadening the global outlook for our firm.”

“I would like to thank Richard for his long service and contribution to our board. Over the years, his insights and expertise provided valuable leadership on the board during the important growth phase for our company.”

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aHANCOCK WHITNEY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : to Showcase How Location Plays Into Mobile Network Operators 5G Strategy During Mobile World Congress Los Angeles
BU
09:04aAMERESCO : Helps Silver Falls School District Save $87,000 Annually Through Energy Conservation Upgrades
BU
09:04aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $2.5 Million Contract to Support the City of Baltimore
BU
09:04aSMILEDIRECTCLUB : US Teledentistry Pioneer Smile Direct Club Brings Affordable and Convenient Smiles to Ireland
PR
09:03aNOVO NORDISK : Nordic Capital, Astorg, and Novo Holdings A/S to invest in ERT for future growth
AQ
09:03aPARKER DRILLING CO /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aFNCB BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aLIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Regarding the initiation of reorganisation of Verslo aptarnavimo centras, AB and Ignitis grupės paslaugų centras, UAB
AQ
09:03aTERRA TECH CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
4Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
5Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group